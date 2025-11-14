LA Construction Compliance: Danny Yamnitski and CCS Launch Groundbreaking California Real Estate Fund to Democratize ADU Investing

Danny Yamnitski, founder and CEO of Construction & Consulting Services (CCS), today announced the launch of a specialized California real estate investment fund designed to open access to high-performance, ADU-driven real estate opportunities across the state.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / With over 30 years of licensed construction and development experience, CCS has become a dominant force in California's ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) industry, building and managing thousands of projects throughout Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura, and San Diego Counties. The new fund marks the next phase in Danny Yamnitski's mission to make institutional-grade real estate accessible to individual investors.

Danny Yamnitski, founder of CCS and Julie Chan, property manager

"Real estate investing can no longer remain an exclusive arena for the elite - it must be opened, scaled, and democratized," said Danny Yamnitski, Founder and CEO of CCS. "We've built this fund to give investors direct access to California's most powerful value-add strategy - ADU expansion - while leveraging CCS's decades of experience and proven execution."

A Proven Model for Growth

Unlike traditional passive real estate funds, Danny Yamnitski's new venture focuses on controlled acquisition, strategic development, and ADU-driven cash-flow expansion. Each project is sourced, designed, and executed by CCS's in-house licensed professionals, ensuring maximum quality control and performance throughout the process.

By identifying properties with immediate ADU development potential, CCS transforms underutilized assets into high-yield, equity-building investments. This hands-on, vertically integrated approach positions the fund as a unique vehicle for both short-term cash flow and long-term wealth creation.

"Our team has spent over three decades unlocking hidden value in California real estate," said Danny Yamnitski. "Now, we're using that expertise to empower investors - giving them the ability to participate in the same kinds of projects and strategies that have driven institutional success for years."

Expanding Access to Institutional-Grade Real Estate

For the first time, entry-level investors can access institutional-quality real estate opportunities through this fund, with a minimum investment of $100,000. Each asset is selected based on its ADU potential, development feasibility, and location-driven appreciation prospects.

The fund's strategy combines construction efficiency, regulatory expertise, and market insight to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns. With housing shortages and high demand continuing to define California's property market, ADU development remains one of the most scalable and resilient investment strategies available.

Email: Info@laconstructioncompliance.com

Phone: (323) 405-8909

Website: CCS Inc. Construction & Consulting Services

About Danny Yamnitski and Construction & Consulting Services (CCS)

Danny Yamnitski is the founder and CEO of Construction & Consulting Services (CCS), a fully licensed and bonded construction and development firm with more than 30 years of experience building across Southern California. Under his leadership, CCS has completed thousands of residential and multifamily projects, becoming a recognized leader in the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) industry.

CCS specializes in full-service real estate development - from acquisition, design, and permitting to construction and asset management - offering clients and investors a vertically integrated model built for performance and transparency.

"Our goal is simple," added Danny Yamnitski. "To maximize upside, accelerate equity growth, and create lasting wealth through the ADU advantage. We're building a future where powerful real estate opportunities are no longer reserved for a select few - they're available to everyone willing to take part."

SOURCE: Construction & Consulting Services (CCS)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/danny-yamnitski-and-ccs-launch-groundbreaking-california-real-es-1101354