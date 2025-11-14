BODYWELLE Teams Up With Local Favorites for Puppy Yoga and Sound Healing in Miami Beach

BODYWELLE partners with local Miami businesses for a community-centered event focused on wellness, rejuvenation, and supporting Dalmatian Rescue, with yoga, sound therapy, and medical-grade self-care experiences.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / BODYWELLE, a physician-led longevity and wellness clinic in Miami Beach, will host Puppy Yoga & Sound Healing on Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. EST at 1060 Alton Road, Miami Beach. This community-focused wellness event combines restorative yoga, therapeutic sound, and medical-grade self-care experiences in partnership with Go Greek Miami, Pura Vida Miami, Black Sheep Coffee, and Dalmatian Rescue.

Dr. Alonso Martin

Led by Dr. Martin, BODYWELLE collaborates with local businesses to support wellness, mindfulness, and sustainability in Miami Beach.

The morning is designed to align community connection with clinical wellness. Guests may bring their own dogs or meet adoptable pups from Dalmatian Rescue. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the organization's mission to rescue and rehome Dalmatians and other dogs in need across South Florida.

Led by Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE integrates evidence-based medicine with modern wellness experiences to help patients enhance longevity, recovery, and performance. Dr. Martin's physician-directed model emphasizes measurable outcomes and personalized treatment, blending clinical precision with accessible, community-centered care.

A Morning of Movement and Mindful Recovery

The event opens with guided yoga and transitions into a structured sound healing session. Both practices are intended to help participants unwind, center their focus, and regulate the nervous system-core principles that reflect BODYWELLE's approach to longevity medicine.

By pairing physical movement with acoustic therapy, attendees experience how controlled relaxation enhances circulation, oxygenation, and cognitive clarity. BODYWELLE integrates similar recovery strategies into its clinical programs, emphasizing that rest and repair are essential for long-term vitality.

During the class, participants can enjoy the companionship of their own pets or interact with adoptable rescue dogs, creating an uplifting environment that supports both emotional and physical well-being. The presence of animals fosters serotonin release and social bonding-factors increasingly recognized as contributors to improved healthspan.

Clinical Care Meets Community Wellness

Between sessions, BODYWELLE's medical team will provide complimentary mini sculpt facials and vitamin shots, offering guests a glimpse into the practice's evidence-based aesthetic and metabolic services.

The facials draw from BODYWELLE's advanced skin-treatment program, which employs medical-grade techniques to hydrate and rejuvenate skin. Guests can explore targeted solutions for acne, rosacea, sun-damage repair, and more-each performed under physician oversight for optimal safety and outcomes.

The vitamin shots, part of BODYWELLE's personalized IV and injectable therapy program, deliver essential nutrients that support metabolic function, immune strength, and recovery. Each formula is guided by diagnostic wellness testing to ensure precise alignment with each patient's physiology and goals.

By offering these treatments in an approachable setting, BODYWELLE demonstrates how medical-grade longevity care can blend seamlessly with community engagement.

Local Partners and Shared Purpose

Miami Beach's wellness culture takes center stage through BODYWELLE's collaboration with local partners and organizations:

Dalmatian Rescue - a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Dalmatians and other dogs throughout South Florida. Representatives will be present with adoptable pups, raising awareness for animal welfare.

Go Greek Miami - hosting a fresh yogurt bar crafted from authentic Greek ingredients, emphasizing balanced, protein-rich nutrition.

Pura Vida Miami - offering wholesome bites inspired by its coastal, clean-eating philosophy.

Black Sheep Coffee - serving artisan coffee and cold-brew selections that complement the morning's relaxed flow.

These collaborations highlight BODYWELLE's commitment to supporting businesses and organizations that share its focus on nourishment, mindfulness, and sustainability. The partnerships reflect a larger vision: integrating community, compassion, and clinical wellness to strengthen collective health.

Aligning Mindfulness with Longevity

The combination of yoga, sound therapy, and precision medicine mirrors BODYWELLE's core philosophy-promoting resilience through measurable, restorative practices. In clinical terms, physical activity enhances circulation and joint mobility; guided breathwork optimizes oxygen exchange; and acoustic vibration engages parasympathetic pathways that counter chronic stress. Each mechanism contributes to improved recovery and longevity.

Under Dr. Martin's leadership, BODYWELLE continues to advance a model of care rooted in data-driven prevention and real-world application. The practice's programs-spanning peptide therapy, diagnostic testing, and personalized nutrient protocols-are designed to extend both lifespan and healthspan. Events like Puppy Yoga & Sound Healing translate those scientific principles into shared experiences, helping participants understand how everyday actions influence long-term well-being.

The Science of Regeneration and Community Health

Modern longevity research increasingly connects social interaction and relaxation with measurable physiological benefits, including reduced inflammation and improved cardiovascular function. BODYWELLE's integrative model builds on that evidence, combining clinical precision with accessible experiences that invite people to participate in their own prevention and recovery.

By hosting community events that pair advanced wellness technology with approachable education, BODYWELLE underscores its belief that health optimization should be both informed and inclusive. The clinic's team applies this principle across all services-from hydration and IV therapy to advanced skin rejuvenation and cellular restoration.

In Miami Beach, where lifestyle and innovation intersect, BODYWELLE continues to lead by example, offering physician-supervised care that bridges science, lifestyle, and community connection.

Supporting a Compassionate Cause

Proceeds from Puppy Yoga & Sound Healing will directly benefit Dalmatian Rescue, extending the event's positive impact beyond human wellness. Guests who attend will contribute to medical care, shelter, and rehoming efforts for dogs in need, aligning with BODYWELLE's emphasis on compassion as a pillar of holistic health.

Through this partnership, BODYWELLE reinforces the idea that longevity medicine encompasses empathy, connection, and responsibility-principles that sustain both individual and community vitality.

About Dr. Alonso Martin and BODYWELLE

Founded by Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE is a physician-led practice in Miami Beach dedicated to longevity, performance optimization, and regenerative health. Dr. Martin's approach combines advanced diagnostics with personalized treatment to improve energy, focus, and recovery while extending healthspan-the number of years lived in good health.

The clinic's comprehensive services include IV therapy, peptide therapy, wellness testing, and medical-grade skin treatments. Every plan is tailored under physician supervision based on each patient's goals, symptoms, and lifestyle.

At BODYWELLE, Dr. Martin and his team aim to make clinical wellness both measurable and meaningful-helping patients achieve lasting results through a balance of science, consistency, and compassionate care. Dr. Martin is known for translating complex clinical science into practical, results-driven wellness strategies for his Miami Beach community.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. EST

Location: BODYWELLE, 1060 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Tickets and full event information are available on Eventbrite.

To learn more about BODYWELLE's physician-led longevity services-including IV therapy, peptide therapy, and skin treatments-or to book an appointment, visit alonsomartinmd.com.

Follow BODYWELLE on Instagram for updates, event coverage, and future community initiatives.

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelle-teams-up-with-local-favorites-for-puppy-yoga-and-sound-heal-1102556