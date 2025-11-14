SMX Public Limited: Singapore Is Building Its National Plastics Passport on SMX Technology, Creating a Model the World Can Follow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Recycling has always carried the right intentions, but it has never had the right architecture. For decades, governments, corporations, and global coalitions promised transformation while relying on a patchwork system that could not support the weight of their ambitions. The structure buckled not because of a lack of commitment, but because the foundation was never strong enough to meet the world's demands.

That is why Singapore's decision to move forward with the construction of a national plastics passport, powered by SMX's ( NASDAQ:SMX ) molecular identification technology, marks such a fundamental turning point. It signals a shift from circularity as aspiration to circularity as infrastructure - a step that transforms plastics from an ungoverned commodity into a governed resource with identity, accountability, and economic value.

This isn't a re-announcement. It is the stage where the vision becomes the system.

A System Finally Designed to Work

The reason recycling struggled was never mysterious. Every region wrote its own definitions. Every audit relied on subjective interpretation. Every claim existed only on labels and spreadsheets. Plastics moved across borders without consistent rules, and companies had no way to prove that the materials they sourced truly met the standards they were required to uphold.

Singapore is correcting that flaw at the structural level. By embedding SMX's molecular identit y into the polymers themselves, the country is engineering a reality in which plastics report their own truth. Every item moving through collection, sorting, and recycling carries an immutable passport that confirms its composition and its history. Oversight no longer depends on documentation. Enforcement no longer waits for audits. Compliance no longer hinges on trust.

For the first time, the system is built for accuracy instead of approximation.

A Blueprint Designed for ASEAN, Not Just Singapore

Singapore has a long history of shaping international standards, from finance to digital governance. Its approach to plastics is following the same trajectory. By deploying a plastics passport as a national layer, the country is creating a framework that surrounding markets can adopt without reinventing their own systems.

The opportunity is enormous. As ASEAN economies build new recycling mandates and push for certified recycled materials, they can plug into a model already proven at the national level. Analysts estimate that the new infrastructure could support billions in annual value across verified materials, authenticated supply chains, and digital circular-economy incentives. The momentum is regional because the standard is universal.

What works in Singapore can work anywhere that materials must move with traceable identities - across borders, across sectors, across regulators.

A Shift From Narrative to Measurable Reality

Governments want evidence that environmental policy delivers measurable returns. Brands want protection from greenwashing scrutiny. Investors want compliance they can price. And, consumers want sustainability they can trust.

As it stands, all of them struggle without verification at the material level.

SMX solves that by giving plastics a memory - not metaphorically, but chemically. The polymer itself becomes the point of truth. When recycled content is claimed, it can be confirmed instantly. When safety standards are required, they can be validated at the product level. When recycled feedstock enters manufacturing, its identity is authenticated without argument.

This transforms circularity from a communications strategy into a functioning economic layer. Recycling stops being a plea. It becomes a governed system with defined value, defined identity, and defined enforcement.

The Transition From Goodwill to Governance

This moment is not about punishing the past. It is about replacing a fragile architecture with one capable of delivering the circular future policymakers, brands, and communities have been demanding for years. Singapore's deployment of a plastics passport marks the point when the world stops relying on declarations and starts relying on design.

SMX is at the heart of that shift. Its molecular technology embeds verification into the physical reality of plastics, turning the material itself into the recordkeeper. It is not a promise. It is not a projection. It is a national system in motion - one that ASEAN markets are already preparing to replicate.

Circularity finally has its operating manual. Plastics finally have an identity. And sustainability finally has a system grounded in truth rather than trust.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This editorial contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect current expectations, assumptions, and projections regarding future events involving SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), its molecular identification technologies, and their potential application within national and regional circular-economy systems. Forward looking statements are not historical facts. They involve risks, uncertainties, and variables that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward looking statements in this editorial include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, scaling, integration, and performance of SMX's molecular-marker technology; the potential success and implementation timeline of Singapore's national plastics passport; expectations related to the replication or expansion of plastics-passport models across ASEAN or other global markets; the potential economic value of verified recycled materials and authenticated circular-economy assets; and assumptions concerning regulatory adoption, sustainability mandates, compliance frameworks, industrial integration, and market acceptance of material-level verification solutions.

These statements also involve assumptions about the readiness of government agencies, industrial partners, waste-management systems, and manufacturers to integrate molecular identity into plastics; expectations about the behavior of global supply chains and recycling markets; projected demand for authenticated recycled content and traceable materials; and the potential development and adoption of digital incentives or trading mechanisms linked to verified recycling activity. In addition, forward looking statements may relate to broader geopolitical, economic, and regulatory environments that influence sustainability policy, waste-management mandates, cross-border material flows, and investments in circular-economy infrastructure.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in legislation, regulatory approaches, and national or regional policy priorities; delays or challenges in partner implementation; variations in technological performance when deployed at industrial scale; competitive solutions or emerging technologies; supply-chain instability; fluctuations in market demand for recycled content; capital-availability constraints; macroeconomic pressures; and the risk factors outlined in SMX's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or supplement forward looking statements to reflect future events or changes in circumstances, except as required by law.

