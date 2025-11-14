Elvictor Group Inc.: Elvictor Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides an Operational Update

ATTIKI, GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Elvictor Group Inc. (OTCID:ELVG) ("Elvictor" or the "Company"), a leader in maritime recruitment and crew management, today reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Total revenue for Q3 2025 was $645,905, slightly increased from $645,223 in Q3 2024, with profit from operations of $4,752 compared to $143,037 in Q2 2024. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, total revenue reached $1,863,987 and $1,792,066, respectively-an increase of 4.0% year-over-year, largely reflecting higher agency fees.

Elvictor currently manages a crew of approximately 2,300 seafarers representing 10 nationalities across seven distinct vessel classes. With approximately 45 clients, the Company continues to execute its expansion strategy within the global shipping industry and remains in active discussions with potential partners. Management reaffirms its outlook to onboard additional vessels by year-end 2025, supporting the deployment of new seafarers with a positive contribution to EBITDA.

Konstantinos S. Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group Inc. commented: "We remain focused on operational discipline and sustainable expansion. Our near-term priority is to strengthen margins through efficiency measures, while continuing to grow our managed fleet and enhance our service offerings for clients worldwide."

About Elvictor Group, Inc.

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTCID:ELVG) is transforming the fragmented maritime industry through its fully digitalized crew and ship management platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. With a strategic focus on AI-driven workforce solutions, M&A-driven expansion, and cost-efficient vessel ownership, Elvictor is ushering in a new era of transparency in the shipping industry. For more information, visit: https://www.elvictorgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

