AAY Investments Group Announces Global Expansion of Project-Funding Operations for 2026

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / AAY Investments Group ("AAY"), a global leader in project finance and venture-capital funding, today announced a comprehensive expansion of its project-funding operations for 2026, marking a significant step in the company's long-term growth strategy.

The expansion underscores AAY's commitment to meeting the increasing global demand for private capital and structured financing solutions for large-scale infrastructure, renewable energy, industrial, and real estate projects.

2026 Global Expansion Strategy

As part of its 2026 initiative, AAY will broaden its capital deployment and strengthen partnerships across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The firm will continue to implement its proven direct-funding model, which offers up to 100% project financing-typically structured as 60% lending and 40% equity participation.

Key elements of the 2026 plan include:

Expanding project-funding capacity through new institutional and private capital commitments.

Developing regional initiatives focused on China, Korea, Indonesia, and other emerging markets .

Increasing support for renewable energy, infrastructure, and sustainable development projects .

Enhancing risk management, legal, and underwriting capabilities to streamline funding processes and ensure long-term project success.

Company Statement

A spokesperson for AAY Investments Group stated:

"The year 2026 represents a pivotal period of growth and global collaboration for AAY. We are deepening our commitment to supporting governments, corporations, and private sponsors with reliable capital, strategic expertise, and transparent processes. Our expansion reinforces AAY's dedication to helping clients achieve long-term project success across multiple sectors and regions."

About AAY Investments Group

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Panama, AAY Investments Group is a specialised international project-finance and venture-capital organisation. The group comprises several entities, including Templeton Equity, Swiss Credit & Guaranty, Swiss Credit Underwriters, and Swiss Credit Equities.

With more than 95 years of combined management experience, AAY provides direct project financing and equity participation to governments, corporations, and private project sponsors worldwide. The company's structured approach to financing and its disciplined underwriting process have earned it recognition, including being named "Best International Project Finance Team" by Capital Finance International ( CFI.co ) in 2022.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding AAY Investments Group's business plans, funding strategies, and market outlook for 2026. Actual results may differ materially due to market and economic factors. AAY assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements.

For more information visit https://aayinvestmentsgroup.com .

Media contact:

Name: Chris Hansen

Website: https://aayinvestmentsgroup.com/

Email: info@aayinvestmentsgroup.com

SOURCE: AAY Investments Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aay-investments-group-announces-global-expansion-of-project-fund-1102695