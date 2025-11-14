Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Further to its news release of November 7, 2025, Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") wishes to provide a full summary of its recently completed over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (a "Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 24 months upon issuance.

The Company closed two tranches of the Offering: (a) a first tranche which closed on October 31, 2025 with the Company issuing 9,004,816 Units for gross proceeds of $1,350,722 with closing being announced by news release on November 3, 2025; and (b) a second and final tranche which closed on November 5, 2025 with the Company issuing 939,867 Units for gross proceeds of $140,980 with closing being announced by news release on November 7, 2025. Between the two tranches, the Company sold an aggregate of 9,944,683 Units for gross proceeds of $1,491,702.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay finder's fees totalling $71,504 and issue 476,693 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 24 months following issuance.

Mr. Ian McGavney, director and CEO of the Company, purchased 269,000 Units at a cost of $40,350. His participation constitutes a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") which would normally be subject to formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements but is exempt pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the value of his purchase does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Common Shares, Warrants and Finder's Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day upon issuance. The Offering is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the exploration at Colibri's flagship Mexican gold projects, including Pilar and EP, and for general working capital.

ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION:

Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) is a Canadian junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Sonora, Mexico. The Company holds a 100% interest in the EP Gold Project, a 49% joint venture interest in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project, and an additional 60% interest in the highly prospective claims at Diamante Gold & Silver project. Colibri is committed to advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration programs in one of Mexico's most prolific mining districts.

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

