Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
14.11.2025 22:26 Uhr
Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its Third Quarter 2025 Report

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from October 1, 2025 to November 12, 2025.

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC



