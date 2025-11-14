Frontline plc.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Frontline plc (the "Company") announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy (http://www.frontlineplc.cy/) and attached to this press release.

November 14, 2025

Limassol, Cyprus



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments