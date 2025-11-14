Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Frontline plc.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Frontline plc (the "Company") announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy (http://www.frontlineplc.cy/) and attached to this press release.

November 14, 2025
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c797f7ab-a622-47f7-a218-b146708ec2ed)
  • FRO - Annual Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fe39eaa-26ea-4b7c-8fbe-75543d61b429)
  • FRO - Annual Report 2024_20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/11c129a7-b0b6-4923-a294-833bf49d0cb0)
  • FRO - Directors Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b7ae5064-a46d-4bca-8897-a9ff56f77afd)
  • FRO - Remuneration Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b3195dc3-7cea-499c-ba09-c70f1fb9d6db)

