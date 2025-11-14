Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Quinton Pike, Chief Executive Officer of Massive (formerly polygon.io), and its executive management team, joined Jan Isaksen, Director, Corporate Reference & Valuations Data, Product Management at TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate Massive's new partnership agreement with TMX.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkz0Zm1Id9s

This partnership agreement is for the redistribution of TMX's Corporate Event Data, provided by Wall Street Horizon. Massive is now an official provider of TMX's data via its Application Programming Interface (API). This collaboration allows Massive to offer a more comprehensive suite of financial data to its clients by integrating TMX Group's proprietary data sets into its platform. In turn, TMX Group is able to expand the distribution channels for its data products to a broader market, particularly the thousands of developers, startups, and businesses using the Massive platform.

Massive builds the infrastructure that powers the next generation of financial applications. Thousands of developers, startups, and businesses rely on its APIs every day to stream, analyze, and act on real-time market data. Its mission is to modernize the financial industry with technology built by developers, for developers and to make market data as accessible and scalable as the internet itself.

For more information, please visit: massive.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274638

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange