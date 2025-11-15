Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Bri-Chem Corp. (TSX: BRY) ("Bri-Chem" or "Company"), a leading North American oilfield chemical distribution and blending company, is very pleased to announce several updates regarding its new CEO leadership and governance initiatives.

Effective November 10, 2025, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Barry Hugghins as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and he will also continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board. In alignment with Bri-Chem's disciplined approach to governance and to driving shareholder value, Mr. Hugghins has decided, with the Board's concurrence, to only receive a nominal salary of one dollar ($1) per annum for his service as Chief Executive Officer and President, and he says, "This adjustment to my remuneration to a nominal amount reaffirms our commitment and focus on the results of the business. It demonstrates my confidence in Bri-Chem's strategic direction and the value we intend to deliver to our shareholders."

In conjunction with this CEO leadership change, the Company has also eliminated cash retainers for its Board of Directors. Going forward, directors will receive compensation exclusively through equity-based incentives, further reinforcing the Board's commitment to long-term shareholder value creation. Mr. Hugghins further states: "The Board and management team are totally united in strengthening Bri-Chem's operational execution, governance, and financial performance and this change reflects our shared belief that leadership and ownership must go hand-in-hand."

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 23 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedarplus.ca or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

