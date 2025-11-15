Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announced today that, 138,500 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) were granted to employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's fixed 10% RSU/DSU plan and will expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established platform of MobileyeZ towers in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Midwest and West Coast with locations throughout Texas and in Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.

