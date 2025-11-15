Penang's Cultural Horizon Expands with the Launch of the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / In a defining moment for Malaysia's creative and cultural landscape, His Excellency the Governor of Penang, Tun Dato' Seri DiRaja Ramli Ngah Talib, and The Right Honourable Chief Minister of Penang, Chow Kon Yeow, officiated the opening ceremony of the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery this morning at The Light Waterfront, Gelugor.

From L-R: Yang Amat Berhormat Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang; His Excellency Tun Dato' Seri Utama Haji Ramli bin Ngah Talib, Yang di-Pertua of the State of Penang; Professor Lin Xiang Xiong, Founder of Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery

The event signified Malaysia's growing presence on the global cultural map. Set against Penang's coastline, the gallery represents a convergence of diplomacy, heritage, and the transformative power of creativity, reflecting a broader national aspiration to project peace and cultural confidence through the arts.

Attended by business and government leaders, artists as well as representatives from the arts and academic sectors, the opening ceremony highlighted Penang's emergence as an international cultural destination. The Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery, is envisioned as a permanent platform for cultural exchange and global dialogue, bridging East and West through artistic collaboration.

In his remarks, Professor Lin Xiang Xiong, founder of the gallery, expressed that the project was not only an artistic pursuit, but also a reflection of Malaysia's values in an increasingly divided world. "At a time when differences dominate global narratives, Malaysia has chosen to respond with creativity and compassion. This gallery is not only a tribute to art but a commitment to dialogue; a reminder that peace is built through understanding." he said.

The attendance of His Excellency the Governor of Penang and The Right Honourable Chief Minister of Penang underscored the State's recognition of the arts as a vital pillar of cultural and social progress. Their presence lent significance to the occasion, reflecting Penang's continued commitment to nurturing creative development and international cultural exchange.

Guests were invited to a private preview of the fifth floor "The Vicissitudes of Life", featuring 99 artworks by Professor Lin Xiang Xiong that confront pressing global isses such as war, pollution and poverty. The collection invites reflection on humanity's shared struggles and hopes, underscoring Prof Lin's lifelong dedication to promoting peace through art.

As one of the region's most ambitious privately founded cultural projects, the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery is set to host international symposiums, artist residencies, and educational programmes. Beyond serving as an exhibition space, it will act as a cultural think tank, nurturing partnerships with art institutions, universities, and peace organizations around the world.

The opening ceremony signifies the beginning of this broader mission. Following the event, the gallery will not be open to the public as final curatorial preparations and international coordination are still underway. The actual public opening date will be announced at a later date, once all arrangements are finalized to ensure a meaningful and well-prepared visitor experience. We thank you for your understanding and look forward to meeting you at Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery.

About Lin Xiang Xiong

Professor Lin Xiang Xiong is a renowned artist, entrepreneur, and advocate for global security through art. As President of the Global Chinese Arts & Culture Association, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Art, and a visiting Professor at Peking University, Lin's work crosses disciplines and borders, connecting Eastern and Western cultures.

After leaving China for Singapore in 1956, Lin pursued art studies at the Academy of Arts (1965-1968). Success in business, particularly in the mining industry in Malaysia, funded his travels, art remained his personal refuge and lifelong passion.

His painting style is a dynamic combination of abstraction, traditional techniques, and contemporary social commentary, touching on themes such as climate change, war, forced migration, and the human condition. Despite being involved in the commercial field, Lin has never neglected his commitment to art as a force for good.

In 2025, he was awarded the Gold Medal of Honor in Paris and delivered a keynote on "Art for Peace." He presented The Vicissitudes of Life exhibition and launched the Art for Peace Prize, attracting 1,883 submissions from 100 countries. Later, he joined the Board of Leaders for Peace and helped initiate "Presenting Peace Through Art," advancing art as a tool for dialogue, reconciliation, and global understanding.

Professor Lin has published numerous works, including 8 collections of paintings and 27 volumes of essay and art criticism.

