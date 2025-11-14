WeShop Holdings Limited: WeShop Debuts on Nasdaq Under Ticker "WSHP", Ushering in a New Retail Revolution

WeShop is a social commerce platform that combines shopping and social interactions designed to drive product discovery, retailer growth, and community ownership

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WSHP), the pioneering social-commerce platform allowing its users to earn ownership of the company through their shopping, announced that its Class A ordinary shares have begun trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WSHP." The company plans to launch its app in the U.S. market, providing shoppers a seamless shopping experience along with the opportunity to create ownership. In the UK, WeShop already partners with major retailers such as John Lewis, eBay, Selfridges, ASOS, Expedia, British Airways, TEMU, Shein, and many more, offering access to thousands of brands and over 1.2 billion products. The company has completed over $140 million of sales in its UK pilot.

WeShop's unique ecommerce model is creating a retail revolution that gives ownership to shoppers. The company has created the world's first community-owned social shopping network - a platform where every user has the potential to become a shareholder by turning shopping into real equity. WeShop's ShareBack Rewards Plan allows users the opportunity to earn WePoints every time they shop or refer a friend that shops through the platform. These WePoints can then be converted into ownership in WeShop, allowing users to earn shares of stock for everyday purchases.

"Our direct listing marks a new chapter for WeShop and our community," said John Garner, founder of WeShop. "We're giving users real ownership in the platform they help build, making access to the public markets more open and inclusive. Peer to Peer recommendations continue to outperform traditional advertising, proving that trust and authenticity drive real growth. WeShop is redefining e-commerce by combining shopping, social interaction, and ownership - a model that puts users, not just corporations, at the center of the retail economy."

The global e-commerce market is expected to exceed $8 trillion by 2027, while social commerce adoption is projected to surpass $2 trillion by 2026. WeShop sits at the intersection of these megatrends, where shopping, sharing, and ownership meet. The platform's model moves beyond the creator economy to a full-fledged ownership economy - one where every user is an investor. Through its unique ShareBack, reward program users can earn shares in WeShop by shopping through the app and inviting friends. The more people shop and share, the more valuable the ecosystem becomes, creating a self-sustaining cycle of engagement and equity on a regulated market.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to earn stock while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions by WeShop that involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed September 15, 2025 and any amendments thereto.



