XBP Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. ("XBP Global" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader leveraging decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Due to the partial quarter of combined operations as a result of the mid-period acquisition, the Company has provided combined pro forma results and metrics, in addition to as reported results, along with reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP metrics in this release. Reported results exclude XBP Europe until July 29, 2025 and treat Exela BPA as the accounting acquirer. Thus, reported results are not comparable to previous earnings results of XBP Europe.

"Following the transformative business combination with Exela BPA, we are thrilled to advance XBP Global to the next level. With our global scale, sustainable capital structure, enhanced corporate governance, and mission-critical workflow automation solutions powered by expanded agentic AI capabilities, we are thoroughly excited for the future of the company. We are actively positioning our organization for growth, with multiple initiatives involving client outreach, investment in new talent, and preparations for more active interactions with the investor community," said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Global.

Third Quarter Highlights

As Reported Basis

Revenue: Revenue was $209.1 million, a decrease of 10.4% year-over-year

Revenue was $209.1 million, a decrease of 10.4% year-over-year Gross Margin: Gross margin was 22.0%, an increase of 310 basis points year-over-year

Pro Forma Basis

Revenue: Combined Pro Forma Revenue was $220.4 million, a decrease of 18.1% year-over-year

Combined Pro Forma Revenue was $220.4 million, a decrease of 18.1% year-over-year Gross Margin: Pro Forma Gross Margin was 21.9%, a 190 basis point increase year-over-year

Pro Forma Gross Margin was 21.9%, a 190 basis point increase year-over-year Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA: Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was $24.7 million, an increase of 7.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 11.2%, an increase of 260 basis points year-over-year.

Segment Results:

As Reported

XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations

For the periods August 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 (Successor), July 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor), January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor), and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Predecessor)

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Consolidated Combined and Consolidated Period from

August 1, 2025

through

September 30, Period from

July 1, 2025

through

July 31, Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2025

2025

2024

Revenue $ 152,403 $ 56,527 $ 231,939 Related party revenue 4 151 1,487 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 119,324 43,800 189,387 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 17,980 10,966 26,824 Depreciation and amortization 9,142 3,196 12,100 Impairment of goodwill 295,800 - 343 Related party expense 2,327 599 2,667 Operating profit (loss) (292,166 ) (1,883 ) 2,105 Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 9,709 4,551 26,388 Debt modification and extinguishment costs, net - - 256 Sundry expense (income), net 684 (361 ) (563 ) Other expense (income), net (923 ) (28 ) (23 ) Profit (loss) before reorganization items and income taxes (301,636 ) (6,045 ) (23,953 ) Reorganization items 831 (1,519,485 ) - Profit (loss) before income taxes (302,467 ) 1,513,440 (23,953 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,371 33,347 4,364 Net profit (loss) $ (305,838 ) $ 1,480,093 $ (28,317 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted (2.60 )

XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows

For the periods August 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 (Successor), January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor), and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Predecessor)

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Consolidated Combined and Consolidated Period from

August 1, 2025

through

September 30, Period from

January 1, 2025

through

July 31, Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2025

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities Net profit (loss) $ (305,838 ) $ 1,454,658 $ (82,826 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 9,142 22,313 38,709 Original issue discount, debt premium and debt issuance cost amortization 1,400 (14,595 ) (50,081 ) Reorganization items - (1,626,790 ) - Interest on BR Exar AR Facility - (2,399 ) (3,752 ) Debt modification and extinguishment loss (gain), net - 121 256 Impairment of goodwill 295,800 - 343 Provision for credit losses 920 914 14,825 Deferred income tax provision 958 36,396 7,050 Equity-based compensation expense 258 204 1,491 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (858 ) (659 ) (449 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets 190 1,967 (558 ) Fair value adjustment for private warrants liability 3 - - Paid-in-kind interest - 28,848 86,688 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions Accounts receivable 6,821 (94,905 ) 6,413 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,536 (2,203 ) 3,279 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (894 ) 30,172 (37,063 ) Related party payables 4,448 6,134 8,996 Additions to outsource contract costs (20 ) (118 ) (330 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 13,866 (159,942 ) (7,009 ) Cash flows from investing activities Net cash received from acquisition (Refer Note 5) - 1,485 - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,396 ) (3,081 ) (5,154 ) Additions to internally developed software (473 ) (1,067 ) (2,533 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 603 (27 ) 3,412 Net cash used in investing activities (3,266 ) (2,690 ) (4,275 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash paid for debt issuance costs (1,035 ) (3,719 ) (359 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (322 ) (3,360 ) (5,484 ) Borrowings from other loans 1,436 3,785 7,115 Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility - 18,000 - Proceeds from Super Senior Secured Term Loan - 40,000 - Proceeds from ABL Facility 23,000 58,903 - Repayments on ABL Facility (9,600 ) - - Repayment of Second Lien Note (2,000 ) (5,975 ) (4,000 ) Proceeds from DIP New Money Loans - 80,000 - Borrowing under BR Exar AR Facility 10,000 23,775 45,424 Repayments under BR Exar AR Facility (9,266 ) (23,397 ) (37,522 ) Principal repayments on senior secured term loans, BRCC Revolver and other loans (2,235 ) (42,748 ) (8,602 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,978 145,264 (3,428 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents (234 ) (2,806 ) (1,129 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents 20,344 (20,174 ) (15,841 ) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 43,895 64,069 53,496 End of period $ 64,239 $ 43,895 $ 37,655 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 1,190 $ 2,897 $ 2,233 Interest paid 2,187 10,077 63,740 Cash paid for reorganization items - 68,965 - Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 237 11,070 16,384 Waiver and consent fee payable added to outstanding balance of Senior Secured Term Loan - - 1,000 Promissory note issued for assets acquisition - - 2,371 Common stock issued for the Business Combination - 32,328 - Common stock issued to settle liabilities subject to compromise - 407,363 - Issuance of July 2030 Notes for settlement of the DIP Facility - 175,000 - Conversion of DIP Facility into Super Senior Term Loan - 6,000 - Accrued capital expenditures 60 180 805

Reconciliation of Revenue and Gross Profit As Reported to Combined Pro Forma Revenue and Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

3Q 2025 3Q 2024 As Reported Revenue $209,085 $233,426 Intercompany Eliminations (1,487 ) Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe 11,348 37,228 Pro Forma Revenue $220,433 $269,167 As Reported Cost of Revenue 163,124 189,387 Cost of Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe 8,981 25,908 Pro Forma Cost of Revenue 172,105 215,295 As Reported Gross Profit $45,961 $44,039 Intercompany Eliminations (1,487 ) Gross Profit Adjustment for XBP Europe 2,367 11,320 Pro Forma Gross Profit $48,328 $53,872

Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net income (loss), GAAP $ 1,174,255 $ (28,317 ) $ 1,148,820 $ (82,826 ) XBP Europe Eliminations 85 - 392 - XBP Europe Net Loss (2,515 ) (2,698 ) (13,754 ) (9,481 ) Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) $ 1,171,825 $ (31,015 ) $ 1,135,458 $ (92,307 ) Income tax expense 36,746 6,101 40,550 12,148 Interest expense (income), net 15,051 28,233 89,506 80,118 Depreciation and amortization 12,634 13,039 33,050 41,529 Pro Forma EBITDA $ 1,236,256 $ 16,358 $ 1,298,564 $ 41,488 Reorganization items (1,518,654 ) - (1,556,994 ) - Goodwill Impairment 295,800 430 295,800 430 Transaction and integration related cost (1) 2,615 5,084 7,519 5,314 Severance 2,402 499 4,998 1,776 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (2) 2,157 (25 ) 2,157 (559 ) Optimization and restructuring savings (3) 2,074 1,299 5,974 3,751 Foreign exchange losses, net 1,419 668 1,037 2,016 EBITDA from Previously Discontinued Operations (4) 355 1,244 2,989 3,263 Non-cash equity compensation (5) 321 817 4,767 2,378 Changes in fair value of warrant liability (3 ) (5 ) (1 ) (45 ) Network outage event related insurance recoveries - (3,550 ) - (3,550 ) Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net - 256 121 256 Employee litigation matter - 7 - 924 2024 Bonus accrual timing - (1,050 ) - (3,150 ) Bad Debt - 353 - 14,706 China Dissolution - 484 - 484 DMR Related write-off - - 1,209 - Payroll tax penalties - 299 2,789 2,620 Out-of-Period adjustments - (130 ) - (390 ) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,743 $ 23,039 $ 70,928 $ 71,711

(1) Represents one-time costs associated with restructuring, including legal and lease termination costs (2) Represents a loss/(gain) recognized on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment and other assets (3) Represents the annualized run-rate cost savings from optimization and restructuring initiatives implemented during the period. These adjustments reflect the impact as if such cost savings had been realized for the entire period presented. (4) Represents loss related to discontinued operations (5) Represents non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation

Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc.