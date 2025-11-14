Anzeige
Samstag, 15.11.2025
WKN: A3EYEB | ISIN: US98400V1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.11.25 | 21:59
0,701 US-Dollar
+16,69 % +0,100
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XBP GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XBP GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2025 22:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XBP Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. ("XBP Europe") finalized the acquisition of Exela Technologies BPA, LLC ("Exela BPA") and changed its name to XBP Global Holdings, Inc. on July 29, 2025
  • XBP Europe issued approximately 81.8 million shares for an equity valuation of the combined company of $585.7 million, or $4.98/share
  • Reported revenue1 totaled $209.1 million, a decline of 10.4% year-over-year
  • Combined Pro Forma Revenue2 totaled $220.4 million, a decline of 18.1% year-over-year
  • Gross margin on a reported basis was 22.0%, a 310 basis point increase year-over-year
  • Pro Forma Gross Margin2 of 21.9%, a 190 basis point increase year-over-year
  • Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA2,3 of $24.7 million, an increase of 7.4% year-over-year

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. ("XBP Global" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader leveraging decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Due to the partial quarter of combined operations as a result of the mid-period acquisition, the Company has provided combined pro forma results and metrics, in addition to as reported results, along with reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP metrics in this release. Reported results exclude XBP Europe until July 29, 2025 and treat Exela BPA as the accounting acquirer. Thus, reported results are not comparable to previous earnings results of XBP Europe.

"Following the transformative business combination with Exela BPA, we are thrilled to advance XBP Global to the next level. With our global scale, sustainable capital structure, enhanced corporate governance, and mission-critical workflow automation solutions powered by expanded agentic AI capabilities, we are thoroughly excited for the future of the company. We are actively positioning our organization for growth, with multiple initiatives involving client outreach, investment in new talent, and preparations for more active interactions with the investor community," said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Global.

Third Quarter Highlights

As Reported Basis

  • Revenue: Revenue was $209.1 million, a decrease of 10.4% year-over-year
  • Gross Margin: Gross margin was 22.0%, an increase of 310 basis points year-over-year

Pro Forma Basis

  • Revenue: Combined Pro Forma Revenue was $220.4 million, a decrease of 18.1% year-over-year
  • Gross Margin: Pro Forma Gross Margin was 21.9%, a 190 basis point increase year-over-year
  • Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA: Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was $24.7 million, an increase of 7.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 11.2%, an increase of 260 basis points year-over-year.

Segment Results:

As Reported

As Reported Revenue (in $'000)As Reported Gross Margin
Q3 2025Q3 2024Y/Y -
Predecessor's net parent investment - (1,449,634)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,039) (7,154)
Unrealized pension actuarial gains, net of tax - -
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,039) (7,154)
Total stockholder's equity (deficit) 130,503 (1,456,788)
Total liabilities and stockholder's equity (deficit)$947,932 $390,421
XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations
For the periods August 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 (Successor), July 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor), January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor), and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Successor Predecessor
Consolidated Combined and Consolidated
Period from
August 1, 2025
through
September 30,		 Period from
July 1, 2025
through
July 31,		 Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2025
 2025
 2024
Revenue$152,403 $56,527 $231,939
Related party revenue 4 151 1,487
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 119,324 43,800 189,387
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 17,980 10,966 26,824
Depreciation and amortization 9,142 3,196 12,100
Impairment of goodwill 295,800 - 343
Related party expense 2,327 599 2,667
Operating profit (loss) (292,166) (1,883) 2,105
Other expense (income), net:
Interest expense, net 9,709 4,551 26,388
Debt modification and extinguishment costs, net - - 256
Sundry expense (income), net 684 (361) (563)
Other expense (income), net (923) (28) (23)
Profit (loss) before reorganization items and income taxes (301,636) (6,045) (23,953)
Reorganization items 831 (1,519,485) -
Profit (loss) before income taxes (302,467) 1,513,440 (23,953)
Income tax expense (benefit) 3,371 33,347 4,364
Net profit (loss)$(305,838) $1,480,093 $(28,317)
Net loss per common share
Basic and diluted (2.60)
XBP Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows
For the periods August 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 (Successor), January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 (Predecessor), and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Predecessor)
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Successor Predecessor
Consolidated Combined and Consolidated
Period from
August 1, 2025
through
September 30,		 Period from
January 1, 2025
through
July 31,		 Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2025
 2025
 2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net profit (loss)$(305,838) $1,454,658 $(82,826)
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization 9,142 22,313 38,709
Original issue discount, debt premium and debt issuance cost amortization 1,400 (14,595) (50,081)
Reorganization items - (1,626,790) -
Interest on BR Exar AR Facility - (2,399) (3,752)
Debt modification and extinguishment loss (gain), net - 121 256
Impairment of goodwill 295,800 - 343
Provision for credit losses 920 914 14,825
Deferred income tax provision 958 36,396 7,050
Equity-based compensation expense 258 204 1,491
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (858) (659) (449)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 190 1,967 (558)
Fair value adjustment for private warrants liability 3 - -
Paid-in-kind interest - 28,848 86,688
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions
Accounts receivable 6,821 (94,905) 6,413
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,536 (2,203) 3,279
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (894) 30,172 (37,063)
Related party payables 4,448 6,134 8,996
Additions to outsource contract costs (20) (118) (330)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 13,866 (159,942) (7,009)
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash received from acquisition (Refer Note 5) - 1,485 -
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,396) (3,081) (5,154)
Additions to internally developed software (473) (1,067) (2,533)
Proceeds from sale of assets 603 (27) 3,412
Net cash used in investing activities (3,266) (2,690) (4,275)
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash paid for debt issuance costs (1,035) (3,719) (359)
Principal payments on finance lease obligations (322) (3,360) (5,484)
Borrowings from other loans 1,436 3,785 7,115
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility - 18,000 -
Proceeds from Super Senior Secured Term Loan - 40,000 -
Proceeds from ABL Facility 23,000 58,903 -
Repayments on ABL Facility (9,600) - -
Repayment of Second Lien Note (2,000) (5,975) (4,000)
Proceeds from DIP New Money Loans - 80,000 -
Borrowing under BR Exar AR Facility 10,000 23,775 45,424
Repayments under BR Exar AR Facility (9,266) (23,397) (37,522)
Principal repayments on senior secured term loans, BRCC Revolver and other loans (2,235) (42,748) (8,602)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,978 145,264 (3,428)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents (234) (2,806) (1,129)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents 20,344 (20,174) (15,841)
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of period 43,895 64,069 53,496
End of period$64,239 $43,895 $37,655
Supplemental cash flow data:
Income tax payments, net of refunds received$1,190 $2,897 $2,233
Interest paid 2,187 10,077 63,740
Cash paid for reorganization items - 68,965 -
Noncash investing and financing activities:
Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 237 11,070 16,384
Waiver and consent fee payable added to outstanding balance of Senior Secured Term Loan - - 1,000
Promissory note issued for assets acquisition - - 2,371
Common stock issued for the Business Combination - 32,328 -
Common stock issued to settle liabilities subject to compromise - 407,363 -
Issuance of July 2030 Notes for settlement of the DIP Facility - 175,000 -
Conversion of DIP Facility into Super Senior Term Loan - 6,000 -
Accrued capital expenditures 60 180 805
Reconciliation of Revenue and Gross Profit As Reported to Combined Pro Forma Revenue and Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
3Q 20253Q 2024
As Reported Revenue$209,085$233,426
Intercompany Eliminations (1,487)
Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe11,34837,228
Pro Forma Revenue$220,433$269,167
As Reported Cost of Revenue163,124189,387
Cost of Revenue Adjustment for XBP Europe8,98125,908
Pro Forma Cost of Revenue172,105215,295
As Reported Gross Profit$45,961$44,039
Intercompany Eliminations (1,487)
Gross Profit Adjustment for XBP Europe2,36711,320
Pro Forma Gross Profit$48,328$53,872
Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Net income (loss), GAAP$1,174,255 $(28,317) $1,148,820 $(82,826)
XBP Europe Eliminations 85 - 392 -
XBP Europe Net Loss (2,515) (2,698) (13,754) (9,481)
Pro Forma Net Income (Loss)$1,171,825 $(31,015) $1,135,458 $(92,307)
Income tax expense 36,746 6,101 40,550 12,148
Interest expense (income), net 15,051 28,233 89,506 80,118
Depreciation and amortization 12,634 13,039 33,050 41,529
Pro Forma EBITDA$1,236,256 $16,358 $1,298,564 $41,488
Reorganization items (1,518,654) - (1,556,994) -
Goodwill Impairment 295,800 430 295,800 430
Transaction and integration related cost (1) 2,615 5,084 7,519 5,314
Severance 2,402 499 4,998 1,776
Loss (gain) on sale of assets (2) 2,157 (25) 2,157 (559)
Optimization and restructuring savings (3) 2,074 1,299 5,974 3,751
Foreign exchange losses, net 1,419 668 1,037 2,016
EBITDA from Previously Discontinued Operations (4) 355 1,244 2,989 3,263
Non-cash equity compensation (5) 321 817 4,767 2,378
Changes in fair value of warrant liability (3) (5) (1) (45)
Network outage event related insurance recoveries - (3,550) - (3,550)
Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net - 256 121 256
Employee litigation matter - 7 - 924
2024 Bonus accrual timing - (1,050) - (3,150)
Bad Debt - 353 - 14,706
China Dissolution - 484 - 484
DMR Related write-off - - 1,209 -
Payroll tax penalties - 299 2,789 2,620
Out-of-Period adjustments - (130) - (390)
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA$24,743 $23,039 $70,928 $71,711
(1)Represents one-time costs associated with restructuring, including legal and lease termination costs
(2)Represents a loss/(gain) recognized on the disposal of property, plant, and equipment and other assets
(3)Represents the annualized run-rate cost savings from optimization and restructuring initiatives implemented during the period. These adjustments reflect the impact as if such cost savings had been realized for the entire period presented.
(4)Represents loss related to discontinued operations
(5)Represents non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation

Source: XBP Global Holdings, Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.