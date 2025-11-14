Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 15.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911664 | ISIN: US8740281030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.11.25 | 19:28
2,120 US-Dollar
-2,30 % -0,050
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAITRON COMPONENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAITRON COMPONENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2025 22:12 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taitron Components Incorporated: Taitron Announces Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting, CFO Resignation and Third Quarter 2025 Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announces the Company will voluntarily delist its common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") and, based upon ownership of its shares by fewer than 300 holders of record, deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and suspend its public reporting obligations.

Our Board of Directors concluded that the costs of maintaining the Nasdaq listing and remaining a public reporting company, including costs of compliance, the demands on management time and the Company resources required to maintain its listed and registered status, outweigh the benefits to the Company and its stockholders of continued Nasdaq listing and SEC reporting.

The Company will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about November 24, 2025, and the Nasdaq delisting is expected to become effective on or about December 4, 2025, at which time trading on Nasdaq will cease. The common stock may thereafter be eligible for quotation on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group if market makers commit to making a market in the Company's shares. The Company can provide no assurance that trading in its common stock will continue on the OTC Markets Group or otherwise. After the Nasdaq delisting becomes effective, the Company will file a Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about December 8, 2025, at which time the Company anticipates that its obligation to file periodic reports under the Exchange Act, including annual, quarterly and current reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, respectively, will be suspended, and that all requirements associated with being an Exchange Act-registered company, including the requirement to file current and periodic reports, will terminate permanently 90 days thereafter.

Departure of Chief Financial Officer

On November 10, 2025, David Vanderhorst resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Vanderhorst will remain an employee of the Company, serving as the Company's Controller. The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Wang, has assumed the duties of principal financial officer and principal accounting officer of the Company.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

On November 14, 2025 the Company announced its Third Quarter 2025 results.

TAITRON COMPONENTS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net product revenue$529,000 $1,187,000 $2,778,000 $3,374,000
Cost of products sold 202,000 635,000 1,109,000 1,664,000
Gross profit 327,000 552,000 1,669,000 1,710,000
Selling, general and administrative expenses 516,000 530,000 1,651,000 1,683,000
Restructuring and severance expenses - - 1,680,000 -
Operating income (loss) (189,000) 22,000 (1,662,000) 27,000
Interest income, net 54,000 68,000 158,000 223,000
Other income (expense), net 77,000 163,000 841,000 976,000
Income (loss) before income taxes (58,000) 253,000 (663,000) 1,226,000
Income tax provision - (8,000) (8,000) (23,000)
Net income (loss)$(58,000) $245,000 $(671,000) $1,203,000
Net income (loss) per share: Basic$(0.01) $0.04 $(0.11) $0.20
Diluted$(0.01) $0.04 $(0.11) $0.20
Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 6,021,180 6,021,180 6,021,180 6,021,180
Diluted 6,021,180 5,999,180 6,021,180 6,011,180
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.035 $0.050 $0.135 $0.150
Net income (loss)$(58,000) $245,000 $(671,000) $1,203,000
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,000 36,000 (19,000) 8,000
Comprehensive income (loss) (53,000) 281,000 (690,000) 1,211,000
TAITRON COMPONENTS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
 December 31,
2025 2024
Assets(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$3,960,000 $4,208,000
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $7,000 445,000 421,000
Short-term investments (Note 2) 5,929,000 5,179,000
Inventories, less reserves for obsolescence of $5,161,000, and $5,152,000, respectively (Note 3) 2,098,000 2,949,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 4) 227,000 308,000
Total current assets 12,659,000 13,065,000
Property and equipment, net 2,883,000 3,029,000
Deferred taxes 1,543,000 1,542,000
Total assets$17,085,000 $17,636,000
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable$492,000 $251,000
Accrued liabilities 275,000 822,000
Accrued restructuring reserve 1,256,000 -
Total current liabilities 2,023,000 1,073,000
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; None issued or outstanding - -
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 20,000,000 shares; 5,258,568 shares issued and outstanding 5,000 5,000
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized, issued and outstanding 762,612 shares 1,000 1,000
Additional paid-in capital 11,486,000 11,484,000
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,000) (49,000)
Retained earnings 3,638,000 5,122,000
Total equity 15,062,000 16,563,000
Total liabilities and equity$17,085,000 $17,636,000

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in the exhibit to this report that state the Company's or its management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect those results include those mentioned in the documents that the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Taitron Components Incorporated

Stewart Wang - T: 661-257-6060


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.