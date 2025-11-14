BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED ("BGIN" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: BGIN), a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency mining technologies and an innovator in cryptocurrency mining hardware and infrastructure, today released its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 ("1H 2025").

1H 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$47.7 million, compared with US$144.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Mining revenue increased by 164.4% year-over-year to US$30.8 million.

Gross loss was US$6.3 million, compared with gross profit of US$84.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Management Commentary

"The first half of 2025 presented significant headwinds for the alternative crypto mining sector, primarily driven by a sharp decline in the market price of KAS coin," said Mr. Allen Qingfeng Wu, Chief Executive Officer of BGIN. "This directly impacted the demand for our mining machines, which has historically been our primary revenue source. In response, we executed a strategic pivot, reallocating resources away from low margin mining pool revenue stream and significantly scaling our self-mining operations. This is reflected in our mining revenue, which grew by 164% to $30.8 million in 1H 2025, demonstrating our operational flexibility."

Mr. Pengju Wang, Co-Chief Financial Officer of BGIN, added, "Our financial results for the period reflect the challenging market conditions, particularly the contraction in high-margin machine sales. However, we have taken decisive actions to preserve our strong liquidity position. Our focus remains on strategic capital allocation towards our proprietary R&D and mining farm investment, which we believe is the key to value creation and long-term competitiveness in this cyclical industry."

1H 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$47.7 million, compared with US$144.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Mining revenue was US$30.8 million, an increase of 164.4% from US$11.6 million. This was primarily due to the Company's expanded deployment of KAS mining machines, increasing the number of machines in operation.

Revenue from sales of mining machines was US$9.7 million, compared with US$94.9 million from the same period of 2024. The change was primarily due to the decrease in the market price of KAS, which resulted in significantly lower demand and the number of units sold (6,618 units sold in 1H 2025 vs. 47,252 in 1H 2024).

Revenue from hosting services was US$2.3 million, compared with US$2.1 million from the same period of 2024, remaining largely stable year-over-year.

Revenue from mining pool was US$4.8 million, compared with US$35.8 million from the same period of 2024. The change was due to the Company's strategic decision in February 2025 to shift its mining pool operations primarily for internal use due to its lower gross profit margin and limited long-term strategic value.

Costs of revenue were US$54.0 million in 1H 2025, a decrease of 9.6% from US$59.7 million in 1H 2024. The decrease reflected lower costs of mining machine sales and mining pool costs, offset by a significant increase in self-mining costs, due to higher electricity rates and depreciation from the increased machine deployment.

Gross loss was US$6.3 million in 1H 2025, compared to a gross profit of US$84.8 million in the same period of 2024. The negative swing was primarily driven by the margin compression in machine sales and the gross loss from the scaled self-mining operations, where increased revenue was offset by even higher operational costs.

Operating costs and expenses were US$55.1 million in 1H 2025, an increase of 582.8% from US$8.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a US$19.1 million non-cash impairment charge on property and equipment, a US$13.3 million increase in the change in fair value of cryptocurrencies, and higher research and development and general and administrative expenses.

Basic & diluted net loss per share was US$0.56 in 1H 2025, compared to basic & diluted net income per share of US$0.59 in the same period of 2024.

About BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED (NASDAQ: BGIN) is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies that leverages its experience in designing ASIC chips and mining machines to penetrate new cryptocurrency opportunities and executing on long term strategic focus on self-mining. BGIN's mission is to make crypto mining accessible to all by developing innovative products tailored to various market needs, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN designs and manufactures mining machines under its ICERIVER brand, providing customers with operational flexibility through advanced mining infrastructure and hosting services.

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 US$ US$ (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 23,906,114 114,804,348 Inventories 23,437,790 12,491,133 Prepaid expenses 30,049,159 9,188,914 Other receivable 4,538,348 8,945,986 Deferred issuance costs 1,517,669 795,797 Due from related parties 1,447,421 101,336 Intangible assets - cryptocurrencies 50,975,122 32,143,476 Rights to receive cryptocurrencies - 16,193,593 Cryptocurrencies loan receivable 5,000,000 - Cryptocurrencies held as collateral 6,557,368 - Total current assets 147,428,991 194,664,583 Non-current assets Deposits and other non-current assets 2,680,439 1,834,897 Right of use assets 326,549 431,707 Deferred income tax assets 2,112,353 2,112,353 Property and equipment, net 42,304,537 71,744,370 Total assets 194,852,869 270,787,910 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,372,174 7,190,436 Taxes payable 35,331,370 51,845,186 Contract liabilities 470,176 952,340 Due to related party 26,840 10,363 Operating lease liability 288,886 322,388 Other payables 168,552 281,898 Obligation to return collateral 6,557,368 - Total current liabilities 48,215,366 60,602,611 Operating lease liability - non current 37,812 123,015 Total liabilities 48,253,178 60,725,626 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Class A ordinary shares, $0.0000695652173913043 par value, 852,581,250 shares authorized, 85,581,566 and 85,258,128 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1) - - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0000695652173913043 par value, 225,543,750 shares authorized, 22,554,375 and 22,554,375 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1) - - Additional paid-in capital 1,943,128 - Retained earnings 144,537,194 209,954,196 Accumulated other comprehensive income (244,059 ) (244,059 ) Total shareholders' equity 146,236,263 209,710,137 Non-controlling interest 363,428 352,147 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 194,852,869 270,787,910

(1 ) The number of ordinary shares has been retrospectively adjusted for the 1-for-10 share subdivision effected on February 3, 2025 (the "February 2025 Share Subdivision"), the increase of share capital effected on February 3, 2025 (the "Share Capital Increase") and the issuance of the an aggregate of 19,770,000 Class A ordinary shares and 5,230,000 Class B ordinary shares on February 3, 2025 to existing shareholders of BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED on a pro rata basis (the "Share Issuance"), and the 1-for-1.4375 share subdivision effected on July 16, 2025 (the "July 2025 Share Subdivision")

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)

For The

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 For The

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 US$ US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Mining revenue 30,797,322 11,649,316 Sales of machines 9,733,185 94,947,127 Hosting revenue 2,311,069 2,131,656 Mining pool revenue 4,822,098 35,755,832 Total Revenue 47,663,674 144,483,931 Costs of Revenues: Costs of mining revenue 39,903,509 4,985,782 Costs of sales of mining machines 7,494,999 17,742,554 Costs of hosting revenue 1,799,401 1,569,095 Costs of mining pool revenue 4,774,340 35,406,898 Total costs of revenue 53,972,249 59,704,329 Gross profit (loss) (6,308,575 ) 84,779,602 Operating costs and expenses: Selling expenses 290,862 386,181 General and administrative 13,477,903 2,627,482 Research and development 7,496,308 5,585,754 Unrealized gain on futures contracts - (101,921 ) Realized loss on futures contracts 560,492 732,177 Rewards earned from crypto short-term investments (right to receive cryptocurrencies) (254,563 ) (2,267,279 ) Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies 14,374,757 1,102,968 Impairment of property and equipment 19,124,349 - Total operating costs and expenses 55,070,108 8,065,362 Income (loss) from operations (61,378,683 ) 76,714,240 Other (income) expenses: Foreign exchange loss 172,275 356,260 Other income - interest income (900,549 ) (465,395 ) Other (income) expense, net (413,735 ) 88,833 Total other income (1,142,009 ) (20,302 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (60,236,674 ) 76,734,542 Current income tax expenses 169,047 13,158,563 Income taxes expense 169,047 13,158,563 Net income (loss) (60,405,721 ) 63,575,979 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 11,281 177,852 Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (60,417,002 ) 63,398,127 Total (60,405,721 ) 63,575,979 Foreign currency translation adjustment - gain (loss) - - Comprehensive income (loss) (60,405,721 ) 63,575,979 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 11,281 177,852 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (60,417,002 ) 63,398,127 Total (60,405,721 ) 63,575,979 Basic & diluted net income (loss) per share (0.56 ) 0.59 Weighted average number of ordinary shares-basic and diluted 108,059,102 107,812,503