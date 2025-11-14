Nova LifeStyle, Inc.: XMax Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. ("Xmax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XWIN), today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Operating Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2025

Net Sales grew by 273% to $9.76 million from $2.62 million in the same period of 2024.

was $0.98 million, compared to $1.18 million in the same period of 2024. Net loss was $1.13 million, compared to a net loss of $2.47 million in the same period of 2024.



Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025:

Net Sales grew by 95% to $14.95 million from $7.68 million in the same period of 2024.

was $3.47 million, compared to $3.39 million in the same period of 2024. Net loss was $1.76 million, compared to a net loss of $4.49 million in the same period of 2024.



"Our third quarter results demonstrate both the challenges and opportunities we face as we were able to sell more products and improve our net sale significantly," said Mr. Xiaohua Lu, Chief Executive Officer of XMax. "We are excited about our developments, including the successful completion of our $9.0 million public offering, which demonstrate our commitment to exploring new opportunities and delivering long-term shareholder value."

Additional information about the Company's third quarter 2025 financial results can be found via its filing with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc., formerly known as Nova LifeStyle Inc., is a well-established distributor of contemporary styled residential and commercial furniture. The Company monitors popular trends and products to create design elements integrated into product lines for both stand-alone and whole-room furnishing solutions. Through its relationship with a global network of retailers, e-commerce platforms, and hospitality providers, the Company serves customers worldwide with high-quality furniture products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com