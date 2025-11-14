Quantum Computing Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc . ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today released financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Dr. Yuping Huang, Interim Chief Executive Officer of QCi, commented, "The third quarter marked another important step forward for QCi as we strengthened our balance sheet, deepened commercial and government relationships, and advanced our roadmap toward scalable quantum and photonic manufacturing. Revenues increased 280% year-over-year for the three months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting our sales progress and increasing demand for our products, including a recent sale to a top 5 U.S. bank.

"We ended the third quarter with $352 million in cash and $461 million in investments, and subsequent to the quarter raised an additional $750 million, giving us a substantial liquid position of over $1.5 billion today to execute our long term growth strategy. Our integrated photonic approach continues to differentiate QCi as we work to bring practical quantum technologies out of the lab and into the hands of people. We remain focused on technical execution, strategic hiring, and thoughtful scaling of our foundry and quantum systems to meet growing global demand."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2025 revenues totaled approximately $384,000 (33% gross margin) compared to $101,000 (9% gross margin) recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue is primarily due to increases in the number of, size of and level of effort performed on research and development services and custom hardware contracts. The Company also started to recognize revenue for cloud-based access to the Dirac-3 quantum optimization system during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Gross margin can vary at our current revenue levels. Accordingly, the year-over-year variation is not significant.

Third quarter 2025 operating expenses totaled $10.5 million compared to the previous year's third quarter operating expenses of $5.4 million. The year-over-year increase reflects continued investment in research and development, engineering, and manufacturing as we position the Company for long-term growth.

The Company reported a net income of $2.4 million, or $0.01 per basic share for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $5.7 million or a loss of $0.06 per basic share for the same period of the previous year. The increase in net income this quarter was primarily due to a gain of $9.2 million from the mark-to-market of a derivative liability, plus interest income of $3.5 million.

Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $898.2 million, increasing from $153.6 million at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 increased by $273.5 million to $352.4 million from year-end 2024. Investments as of September 30, 2025 totaled $460.6 million. During the third quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of $500 million through a private placement of common stock. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of $750 million through an additional private placement of common stock.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2025 were $20.3 million, a decrease of $26.0 million compared to year-end 2024, driven primarily by a $25.8 million decrease in the derivative liability related to the QPhoton warrants.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had shareholders'equity totaling $877.9 million.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Expanding Commercial Traction for Quantum AI and Cybersecurity Solutions: During the third quarter, QCi achieved further commercial progress across its quantum AI and cybersecurity offerings. The Company announced a purchase order from a top 5 U.S. bank for its quantum security solutions, the first U.S. commercial sale of its quantum cybersecurity solutions, marking a key milestone in validating its quantum security platform for real-world use cases.

Advancing Strategic Partnerships with NASA : QCi continued to strengthen its collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the quarter, progressing on its previously announced project with NASA's Langley Research Center. Under the program, QCi is applying its Dirac-3 quantum optimization machine to develop quantum-based techniques for removing solar noise from space-based LiDAR data, a long-standing challenge in achieving reliable atmospheric sensing during daytime operations. This initiative underscores QCi's growing role as a trusted government partner and the applicability of its quantum computing technology in scientific and environmental research.

Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry Update : QCi's Tempe, Arizona thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry, also known as Fab 1, focused on stabilizing production processes and ramping small-batch manufacturing to fulfill early customer orders. As the Company refines its manufacturing workflows, QCi continues to advance discussions with commercial and academic partners while planning for Fab 2, a second, larger facility designed to support higher-volume production in the coming years.

Expanding Industry Engagement : During the quarter, QCi actively participated in multiple conferences and industry events to broaden awareness of its technology across both academic and commercial communities. These events included the European Conference on Optical Communication, Quantum.Tech Europe, Quantum World Congress, IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering, and the Dutch Photonics Event, among others. The Company also joined the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), further aligning QCi with leading organizations driving the advancement and standardization of the quantum industry.

Strategic Hiring to Support Growth and Execution: QCi continued to expand its engineering and operations teams. The Company remains focused on attracting top talent across engineering, research, and production as it executes its long-term roadmap toward scalable quantum and photonic manufacturing.

Earnings Conference Call

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 125609.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until November 28, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 53123.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and TFLN foundry services to the world today. QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, generally identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the timing of orders and revenue, and the outcome of ongoing collaborations and demonstration projects with certain U.S. government agencies, academic institutions and commercial customers, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

QUANTUM COMPUTING INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Total revenue

$ 384



$ 101



$ 484



$ 311

Cost of revenue



258





92





319





233

Gross profit



126





9





165





78

Operating expenses































Research and development



4,509





2,244





13,469





6,560

Sales and marketing



787





363





2,139





1,243

General and administrative



5,234





2,840





13,418





9,298

Total operating expenses



10,530





5,447





29,026





17,101

Loss from operations



(10,404)





(5,438)





(28,861)





(17,023)

Non-operating income (expense)































Interest and other income



3,544





70





7,083





180

Interest expense



(4)





(307)





(120)





(462)

Change in fair value of derivative liability



9,246





-





4,780





-

Income (loss) before income tax provision



2,382





(5,675)





(17,144)





(17,305)

Income tax provision



-





-





-





-

Net income (loss)



2,382





(5,675)





(17,118)





(17,305)

Other comprehensive loss































Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities



(26)





-





(26)





-

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 2,356



$ (5,675)



$ (17,144)



$ (17,305)



































Income (Loss) per share:































Basic

$ 0.01



$ (0.06)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.19)

Diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.06)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.19)



































Weighted average shares used in computing net income

(loss) per common share:































Basic



160,399





93,048





145,752





80,063

Diluted



166,833





93,048





145,752





80,063



QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value data)



September 30,

2025



December 31, 2024



Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 352,436



$ 78,945

Accounts receivable, net



491





27

Inventory



956





18

Short-term investments



203,136





-

Accrued interest receiveable



4,889





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



885





161

Total current assets



562,793





79,151

Property and equipment, net



12,675





8,212

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,520





1,522

Intangible assets, net



7,005





8,972

Goodwill



55,573





55,573

Long-term investments



257,473





-

Other non-current assets



131





129

Total assets

$ 898,170



$ 153,559



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,170



$ 1,372

Accrued expenses



1,500





2,134

Deferred revenue



323





79

Other current liabilities



641





974

Total current liabilities



3,634





4,559

Derivative liability



14,743





40,532

Operating lease liabilities



1,943





1,181

Total liabilities



20,320





46,272

Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 9)















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock



-





-

Common stock



19





13

Additional paid-in capital



1,095,457





307,756

Accumulated deficit



(217,600)





(200,482)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(26)





-

Total shareholders' equity



877,850





107,287

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 898,170



$ 153,559























SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.