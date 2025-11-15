Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 15.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A419TZ | ISIN: AU0000396905 | Ticker-Symbol: 8N70
Tradegate
14.11.25 | 10:06
0,098 Euro
+3,70 % +0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WEST COAST SILVER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEST COAST SILVER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0900,09914.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEST COAST SILVER
WEST COAST SILVER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEST COAST SILVER LIMITED0,098+3,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.