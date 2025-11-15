Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation: Nobel Sustainability Trust Commends Qatar's Global Leadership in Sustainability and Innovation

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST), and Tracy Wang, Chief Executive Officer of NST, expressed their profound admiration for Qatar's remarkable achievements and forward-looking vision in sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship during their recent visit to Doha.

The delegation from NST was deeply impressed by Qatar's unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future, one that not only safeguards the environment but also inspires a global movement toward responsible growth and a better world for generations to come.

In a special meeting, H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Qatari Diar, shared invaluable insights into Qatar's strategic approach and the nation's relentless drive to remain ahead of the curve. His Excellency emphasized how Qatar's leadership continues to challenge conventional thinking, innovate across sectors, and integrate sustainability into every layer of national development.

The visit also included presentations from other Qatar entities, where NST delegates witnessed first-hand groundbreaking sustainability initiatives. These accomplishments further reinforce Qatar's position as a beacon of excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable advancement.

"What we have seen in Qatar is nothing short of inspirational and transformative," said Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust. "Qatar is not only achieving sustainability milestones but is redefining what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and responsibility. The entire nation-its leadership, institutions, and people, should take immense pride in these achievements."

Tracy Wang, CEO of NST, added: "The spirit of collaboration and innovation we have witnessed here reflects a nation determined to build a legacy of progress. Qatar's example will serve as a global benchmark for sustainable transformation."

The Nobel Sustainability Trust reaffirmed its commitment to showcasing Qatar's accomplishments on the world stage, recognizing the nation as a leading force in sustainable development, innovation, and the pursuit of a better future for all.

About Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST):

The Nobel Sustainability Trust, founded by members of the Nobel family, promotes global initiatives and partnerships that advance sustainable innovation, renewable energy, and responsible development. The Trust honors and collaborates with leaders and nations that exemplify excellence in shaping a sustainable world.

