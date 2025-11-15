IMAART LLC: The First Boutique Surrogacy Agency Redefining Fertility

IMA ART Fertility Defines a New Standard of Discretion, Governance, and Emotional Intelligence in Luxury Surrogacy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 15, 2025 / Before 2022, "boutique surrogacy agency" was not part of the fertility lexicon. The field focused on logistics and outcomes, not refined experience or emotional intelligence. That changed when IMA ART Fertility relocated from Asia to Beverly Hills, founding a model that merges white-glove service, privacy, and institutional rigor for the nation's most discerning families.

At IMA ART Fertility, boutique means more than size. It represents a meticulously curated, deeply personal, and ethically structured approach to surrogacy. Families benefit from complete confidentiality, concierge-level coordination, and a proprietary governance framework drawn from the precision of private banking.

From Boutique to Luxury Fertility Maison

To elevate the concept further, IMA ART Fertility created the Luxury Fertility Maison - an evolution that embodies exclusivity, craftsmanship, and legacy thinking. Each client journey is bespoke, guided by a philosophy that balances foresight, empathy, and accountability.

"Luxury in fertility isn't about excess; it's about elevated care," said Michelle Tang, CEO and Co-Founder of IMA ART Fertility. "Our clients entrust us with one of life's greatest milestones. We respond with structure, transparency, and emotional intelligence - the hallmarks of true luxury."

Fertility Governance - Where Compliance Meets Compassion

With more than 15 years of experience in global compliance and governance, Tang introduced Fertility Governance, a framework ensuring integrity and accountability in surrogacy. This system defines how IMA ART Fertility evaluates partners, designs bespoke programs, and protects every client's personal, medical, and legal interests.

Fertility Governance establishes transparency and due diligence across every partnership, ensuring verified surrogate screening, data privacy aligned with U.S. and international standards, and separation between medical and concierge decision-making. It replaces assumptions with structure and trust.

Redefining Accountability in Luxury Fertility

IMA ART Fertility's model demonstrates that luxury is accountability - not opulence. Each experience is designed to deliver clarity, confidence, and ethical precision. Families remain in control of their choices, supported by a governance system that safeguards both privacy and peace of mind.

A Beverly Hills Ethos of Excellence

Based in Beverly Hills, IMA ART Fertility collaborates with leading reproductive specialists, attorneys, and surrogates across the United States. The Maison's mission is to elevate the surrogacy experience through structure, transparency, and compassion. Rooted in the precision of Swiss-inspired governance and the warmth of California care, IMA ART Fertility defines what boutique surrogacy truly means - a discipline grounded in integrity, discretion, and savoir faire.

