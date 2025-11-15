Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2025) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announced the winners of the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs)/Prix d'excellence en gouvernance, at its 12th annual awards ceremony on November 13th at the Carlu in Toronto.

This prestigious annual gala brings together the governance community to celebrate exemplary governance practices across various sectors and industries in Canada. The EGAs recognize the trailblazers who are making significant strides in Canadian corporate governance, for their innovative approaches and their capacity to create a lasting impact.

GPC congratulates the 2025 EGA winners, organized by category, as presented below:

1. Engagement

CIBC

2. ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) / Sustainability / Purpose

Purolator

3. Board/Director Effectiveness

Hospice Wellington

4. Strategy / Risk Management

Libro Credit Union

5. Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE)

6. Organizational Governance

Canadian Seed Growers' Association

7. Governance Professional of the Year

Christine Thomas, Vice-President, Governance and Legal Counsel - Canadian Medical Association

8. Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award

Richard Powers, National Academic Director, Directors Education Program and Governance Essentials Program, Rotman School of Management

The 2025 EGA Report of the Judges is intended to provide insight into some of the accomplishments that have set the winners apart, and to impart the judges' rationale behind selecting this year's winning organizations.

Each year, GPC receives nominations that range in both breadth and diversity from Canadian organizations large and small, across all sectors and industries. The award recipients are chosen by two judging panels of seasoned and well-respected governance experts. GPC would like to thank the EGA Judges for their time, dedication, and contribution in making the annual awards possible. For more on the panel: www.gpcanada.org/ega

Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada said, "As we celebrate the winners of the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards, we recognize the remarkable individuals and organizations whose dedication, innovation, and leadership continue to strengthen governance in Canada. Governance professionals are often the unsung heroes behind effective, accountable, and resilient organizations, and the EGAs provide an important opportunity to honour their vital work. Your commitment to excellence not only sets the standard for our profession but also inspires others to drive meaningful impact within their own organizations. On behalf of GPC, congratulations to all of this year's recipients-your contributions are helping shape a stronger, more resilient future for governance in Canada."

