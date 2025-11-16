Fotona Appoints Aimee Desrosiers as Global Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotona, a global leader in high-performing laser systems and energy-based devices for aesthetic, dental and gynecological applications, today announces the appointment of Aimee Desrosiers as Global Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Desrosiers will lead Fotona's global marketing organization, guiding brand strategy, digital transformation, and market expansion efforts across more than 70 countries worldwide.

Desrosiers is a seasoned leader and marketer with experience partnering with high-growth organizations to accelerate brand and commercial performance. Most recently, Desrosiers served as CEO of Apiarium Agency, a creative strategy and brand consultancy, where she partnered with leading healthcare and technology companies to accelerate growth and brand performance.

Prior to that, Desrosiers has also held senior leadership roles including Chief Revenue Officer & President of Medical Aesthetics at The SEES Group, Chief Marketing Officer at Nvision, and Senior Vice President with Masco Coatings. In these roles, she built scalable consumer and professional marketing models, introduced digital and direct-to-consumer programs, and drove sustained revenue and brand growth across competitive healthcare markets.

"With Aimee joining our team, we are gaining a leader with a track record for scaling businesses and creating demand in both B2B and B2C markets," said Jeff Duchemin, CEO of Fotona. "Her ability to balance brand equity with near-term revenue and impact customer journeys that foster loyalty and advocacy will be instrumental as we expand and strengthen Fotona's global presence."

"Fotona is shaping the future of healthcare with innovative, energy-based medical technology," said Desrosiers. "I'm thrilled to join such a passionate team and look forward to building stronger connections with our customers while expanding the awareness and impact of the Fotona brand worldwide."

Fotona is a world-leading medical laser and energy-based device company recognized for its innovative, award-winning laser systems for applications in aesthetics & dermatology, dentistry, surgery and gynecology. In addition to its direct presence in the US, China, Japan and the EU, Fotona's global distribution network spans across more than 70 countries, ensuring comprehensive support and service for Fotona laser users, including clinical training. www.fotona.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817884/Aimee_Desrosiers_Global_CMO_Fotona.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817883/Fotona_Choose_Perfection_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fotona-appoints-aimee-desrosiers-as-global-chief-marketing-officer-302616359.html