Belem, Brazil, Nov 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government of Indonesia reaffirmed its determination to lead global efforts in tackling climate change and accelerating the transition toward Net Zero Emissions (NZE) by 2060 or sooner through fair and inclusive collaboration.The statement was delivered by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, representing President Prabowo Subianto at the Leaders Summit during the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) in Belem, Brazil, on Thursday (6/11)."Indonesia came to Belem with a clear message: we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening national climate action and are ready to work with other countries to advance initiatives that are inclusive, ambitious, and results-driven," said Hashim.He noted that President Prabowo had reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to the Paris Agreement to achieve NZE no later than 2060 - or sooner. Indonesia is also targeting 8 percent economic growth through a sustainable development strategy that is consistently formulated and implemented.In its Second Nationally Determined Contribution (SNDC), Indonesia aims to reduce emissions by 1.2 to 1.5 gigatons of CO equivalent (COe) by 2035. This target will be supported by increasing the renewable energy mix to 23 percent by 2030 and advancing new technologies, including nuclear energy, within the framework of the green energy transition."Recently, President Prabowo issued Presidential Regulation No. 109 on Waste-to-Energy and Presidential Regulation No. 110 on Carbon Economic Value. These two regulations lay a vital foundation for building a national decarbonization system and enhancing control over greenhouse gas emissions," Hashim added.This message was echoed by Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, Minister of Environment and Head of the Environmental Control Agency, who underlined Indonesia's commitment to a just and equitable green economy."COP30 marks a defining moment to prove that green development is not only possible but also beneficial. Indonesia leads by action, not by promises," said Hanif.He emphasized that the principle of climate justice must remain at the heart of every energy transition policy."Climate justice means ensuring that no one is left behind. Indonesia is ready to lead by example?integrating policy, science, and social values for a better and fairer future," he said.President Director of PT PLN (Persero) Darmawan Prasodjo expressed PLN's readiness to realize President Prabowo's vision of advancing Indonesia's energy transition through the implementation of the Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) 2025-2034."About three months ago, under the direction of President Prabowo Subianto and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia, Indonesia launched its new RUPTL. Over the next decade, Indonesia plans to add 69.5 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity - around 76 percent of which will come from renewable energy and storage technologies," Darmawan said.He added that the new RUPTL serves as PLN's strategic roadmap to accelerate the clean energy transition toward NZE 2060 or sooner. The plan not only ensures a reliable electricity supply but also stimulates green job creation, expands electrification in frontier, outermost, and underdeveloped (3T) regions, and strengthens national energy resilience."By prioritizing renewable energy, PLN is committed to building a power system that is cleaner, more inclusive, and sustainable. We believe that through synergy with all stakeholders, Indonesia's ambitious energy transition targets can be achieved effectively and on time," Darmawan concluded.