Total capital raised across Sofinnova's platform reaches €1.5Bn over the past year

Sofinnova Capital XI is actively investing in early-stage biotech and medtech companies across Europe and the US

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, today announced the close of its latest flagship fund, Sofinnova Capital XI, at €650 million ($750 million), greatly exceeding its initial target.

Sofinnova Capital XI will back a new generation of pioneering biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies addressing urgent unmet clinical needs. In keeping with Sofinnova's multi-strategy platform model, Capital XI draws on the strength of its experienced team, including Partners Maina Bhaman, Anta Gkelou, Karl Naegler, Antoine Papiernik, Henrijette Richter, and Graziano Seghezzi.

Sofinnova Capital XI attracted strong support from a global base of blue-chip institutional investors-among them sovereign wealth funds, leading pharmaceutical companies and other corporates, as well as insurance companies, foundations, and family offices. Commitments came from across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, with a majority of returning LPs and a significant number of new top-tier investors. This reflects enduring confidence in Sofinnova's disciplined strategy and long-standing track record.

Antoine Papiernik, Managing Partner and Chairman of Sofinnova Partners, said: "This fundraising marks a pivotal moment for Sofinnova. It gives us the firepower to double down on early-stage opportunities and reinforces our uniquely collaborative, science-driven investment approach. We're excited to continue backing visionary entrepreneurs and advancing the next wave of breakthroughs in science and medicine to bring them to patients worldwide."

He added: "Achieving this milestone in today's volatile fundraising environment speaks to the strength of our model and the confidence our investors continue to place in us."

Sofinnova Capital XI is actively deploying capital, with investments already made in a few portfolio companies. The fund will continue to support early-stage biotech and medtech ventures across Europe and North America, participating in both initial and follow-on rounds.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

