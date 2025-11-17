The recently concluded SupplySide Global 2025 was hailed as "the best ever" by a senior dietary supplement expert, who highlighted bioavailability as the defining frontier for health supplements in 2026. As "high content" gives way to "high absorption," CELFULL a clinically driven anti-aging health brand unveiled Celfavor NADH, a controlled-release microsphere technology that elevates nutrient absorption to an unprecedented level, which is of epoch-making significance.

CELFULL Dr. Juliane Hitzel introduction Celfavor NADH

This innovative ingredient, formulated using the company's proprietary Celfavor active delivery technology, establishes a new benchmark in stability and bioavailability for the highly labile NADH molecule.

As a critical coenzyme involved in cellular energy production and defense against oxidative stress, NADH has historically posed significant formulation challenges due to its inherent instability, typically degrading substantially within months under ambient conditions.

The novel microsphere delivery system employed in Celfavor NADH effectively shields the NADH from exposure to oxygen, moisture, and light, extending its room-temperature shelf life to an unprecedented 36 months-more than six times that of conventional NADH formulations.

Furthermore, the technology ensures near-complete preservation of NADH in gastric acid over a period of up to four hours, facilitating targeted release and optimal absorption in the intestinal tract.

"Celfavor NADH represents a milestone advancement in NADH innovation. Comprehensive testing, conducted both internally and through independent third-party laboratories including SGS, confirms that no currently available NADH ingredient on the market achieves comparable stability in gastric conditions alongside efficient intestinal release," stated Dr. Juliane Hitzel, Research Lead at CELFULL.

The ingredient is free from gluten, lactose, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and is manufactured through a sustainable green biosynthesis process. It is protected by seven internationally granted invention patents.

Additionally, the Celfavor platform enables the precise co-formulation of NADH with other bioactive compounds such as vitamins and peptides, opening new possibilities for advanced nutraceutical formulations targeting energy metabolism, cognitive functions.

Industry observers note that more companies like CELFULL-those that continue to invest in R&D and expand their product and service ecosystems-are well positioned to drive the next phase of development with high-quality, high-efficiency and naturally derived ingredients and solutions.

