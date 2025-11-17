Heinz Ignites a Citywide Takeover to Celebrate the Launch of Heinz Zero

Heinz launched Heinz Ketchup Zero - its first-ever zero sugar, zero salt ketchup, with a bold, citywide campaign blending experiential activations, e-commerce innovation, and playful digital storytelling.

The "Zero Hour" campaign featured the interactive Heinz Zero Fridge, a midnight e-commerce race on Carrefour Now, and free Heinz Zero Burgers to drive cultural buzz and engagement across multiple touchpoints.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinz, the world's favorite ketchup brand, launched Heinz Ketchup Zero, its first-ever ketchup with zero sugar, zero salt, and the same unmistakable Heinz taste, through a series of online and offline activations that took over the city.

Heinz launched a bold, citywide campaign that tapped into culture, community, and the brand's unmistakably cheeky tone. At the heart of the activation was the Heinz Zero Fridge, a talking fridge that literally gave Dubai something to talk about. Guests were tasked to beat the talking fridge in its Zero challenges before the clock hit 00:00 at midnight for free Heinz Ketchup Zero and gifts. The fridge surprised people across the city, teasing, testing, and rewarding those who engaged. Over 700 bottles were given away over the course of two weekends, with a total of AED 33,000 worth in vouchers distributed to delighted participants.

The experiential campaign extended beyond the streets and into the digital space. Through a first-of-its-kind midnight e-commerce activation on Carrefour Now, shoppers who checked out with Heinz Ketchup Zero in their carts between 00:00 and 00:01 were rewarded with AED 100 vouchers.

Heinz also partnered with Vegan Burger in Dubai Mall for an exclusive "Heinz Zero Burger" pop-up drop at midnight, offering free burgers to the first 50 fans on two consecutive nights; a gesture that brought the campaign's "Zero hour" spirit to life across both physical and digital touchpoints.

Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA said, "With Heinz Ketchup Zero, we proved that zero sugar and zero salt doesn't mean zero flavor or zero fun. We put Dubai to the test with our Talking Fridge challenge; only the bold could get it to open for a taste of Heinz Zero."

Heinz Ketchup Zero proves that even with zero sugar and zero salt, it still has to be Heinz', because no one does flavor and fun like Heinz.

About the Kraft HEINZ Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823334/Heinz_Zero_Celebration.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heinz-ignites-a-citywide-takeover-to-celebrate-the-launch-of-heinz-zero-302615527.html