17. November 2025



Der Verwaltungsrat der SIG Group AG (SIG) hat nach einer intensiven globalen Suche Mikko Keto zum neuen CEO ernannt. Er wird seine neue Funktion im Laufe des ersten Halbjahrs 2026 übernehmen.



Mikko Keto, finnischer Staatsbürger, stösst von FLSmidth zu SIG. FLSmidth ist ein international tätiges Industrieunternehmen, das Anlagen, Systeme und Dienstleistungen für die globale Bergbauindustrie bereitstellt.



Mikko Keto wechselte 2021 als President der Mining Division zu FLSmidth und wurde 2022 zum Group CEO ernannt. In dieser Funktion setzte er eine umfassende Transformation um, einschliesslich einer finanziellen und operativen Neuausrichtung, einer Optimierung des Portfolios durch einen bedeutenden Verkauf und einen Zusammenschluss und einem globalen Programm zur Kostenreduktion und Steigerung der Effizienz. In seiner Amtszeit verdoppelte er den Wert des Unternehmens.



Vor seiner Tätigkeit bei FLSmidth war Mikko Keto neun Jahre für die Metso Corporation tätig, zuletzt als President Services and Pumps.



Im Verlauf seiner Karriere verantwortete er erfolgreiche Transformationen bei mehreren Unternehmen, darunter Nokia Networks, KONE Corporation, Metso Corporation und FLSmidth. Seit 2019 ist er zudem Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats und des Audit Committee der Normet Group.



Mikko Keto verfügt über einen Master of Science in Economics der Helsinki School of Economics. Er wird künftig am Hauptsitz von SIG in der Schweiz tätig sein.



Ola Rollén, Präsident des Verwaltungsrats, sagte: "Ich freue mich sehr, Mikko Keto als CEO bei SIG willkommen zu heissen. Er verfügt über einen beeindruckenden Leistungsausweis in der geschäftlichen und kulturellen Transformation von technologiebasierten Unternehmen für Systemlösungen. Wir sind überzeugt, dass er das Wachstums- und Innovationspotenzial von SIG ausschöpfen wird. Unter seiner Führung wollen wir ein einfacheres, schlankeres und agileres Unternehmen formen, das allen Anspruchsgruppen einen gesteigerten Mehrwert bietet.



Im Namen des Verwaltungsrats danke ich unserer CFO Anne Erkens, die in dieser Übergangsphase zusätzlich die Rolle der CEO ad interim übernommen hat."



Mikko Keto sagte: "Ich bin begeistert, die Verantwortung als CEO von SIG übernehmen zu dürfen. SIG verfügt über ein qualitativ hochstehendes Geschäftsmodell, mit Technologie, Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit im Zentrum. Ich freue mich darauf, das Unternehmen in sein nächstes Kapitel zu führen und auf der starken Basis aufzubauen."



Kontakt für Investoren:

Ingrid McMahon

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 52 543 1224

E-Mail: Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz



Medienkontakt:

Andreas Hildenbrand

Lemongrass Communications

Tel.: +41 44 202 5238

E-Mail: andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency





Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen "for better" - besser für unsere Kunden, für Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher und für die Welt. Mit unserem einzigartigen Portfolio aus aseptischen Kartonpackungen, Bag-in-Box-Lösungen und Standbeuteln mit Verschlüssen arbeiten wir partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel- und Getränkeprodukte auf sichere, nachhaltige und erschwingliche Weise an Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher in aller Welt zu bringen. Unsere Technologie und unsere herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für vielfältige Produkte, smartere Produktionswerke und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, die den sich ständig ändernden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher gerecht werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist ein integraler Bestandteil unserer Geschäftstätigkeit, und wir streben danach, ein regeneratives System für Lebensmittelverpackungen zu schaffen.

Gegründet im Jahr 1853, hat SIG den Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz, und ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange notiert. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 9.600 Mitarbeitenden ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 100 Ländern einzugehen. 2024 produzierte SIG 57 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von EUR 3,3 Milliarden. SIG hat ein AAA ESG-Rating von MSCI, ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis und ist im FTSE4Good Index vertreten. Weitere Informationen unter www.sig.biz .



