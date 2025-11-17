New 733-square-meter office will allow Deciphera to strategically expand its operations and further advance its commercial reach in Europe

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino; "Ono"), today announced the opening of a new 733-square-meter office in Zug, Switzerland, to accommodate the company's growth in Europe and partner markets. The occasion will be commemorated with a ceremony attended by company management, including the CEO of Ono, Gyo Sagara, President and CEO of Deciphera, Ryota Udagawa, and regional government officials, including Director of Economic Affairs of Kanton Zug, Silvia Thalmann-Gut.

"The opening of our new Zug office marks a key milestone in Deciphera's journey. Following the Ono acquisition, we have significantly broadened our pipeline with several promising clinical candidates that have the potential to expand our commercial portfolio in the coming years. This office positions us for growth in international markets as we advance these candidates toward commercialization," said Ryota Udagawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera. "The Zug office plays a pivotal role as our hub in Europe, reinforcing our global footprint and enhancing our ability to better serve communities worldwide. Furthermore, our Zug office was recognized as the Best Workplace in Switzerland in its category in 2025 by Great Place to Work and we believe this new office will further contribute to attract and retain top talent as well as foster teamwork and collaboration."

"I am always very pleased to see companies like Deciphera choose Zug as their International Hub and seeing the current expansion of office is a true testament to the incredible biotech and pharma eco-system that was developed over the years and that we will continue to support in the future," said Silvia Thalmann-Gut, Director of Economic Affairs of Kanton Zug.

Deciphera's international office was founded in Zug in early 2021 and has since expanded across Europe.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines and providing hope to people living with cancer, neurologic and autoimmune disease. Deciphera is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from Deciphera's platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK (ripretinib) is Deciphera's switch-control kinase inhibitor approved in many countries including the European Union and the United States for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. ROMVIMZA (vimseltinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved in the United States for adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) for which surgical resection will potentially cause worsening functional limitation or severe morbidity, and in the European Union for adult patients with TGCT associated with clinically relevant physical function deterioration and in whom surgical options have been exhausted or would induce unacceptable morbidity or disability. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@Deciphera).

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of "Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain," Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

