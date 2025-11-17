Researchers in Iran have investigated how twisted tape in water-cooled channels can enhance heat transfer in solar modules. They have used a computer simulation to analyze the new approach with different parameters and have found the panels' ectrical efficiency increased by up to 11.84%.Researchers from Iran's University of Tabriz have developed a novel PV module cooling method that uses twisted tape in water-cooled channels to enhance heat transfer. "Using twisted tape inside the channel creates a swirl flow that disturbs the speed and temperature border layers inside the channel, thereby directly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...