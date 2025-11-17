A Spanish research team demonstrated a broadband antireflective coating for gallium arsenide solar cells. Based on thermally oxidized gallium nanoparticles, the nanostructured coating reduced reflectance by 30% across the solar spectrum, and increased solar cell performance by 10%.Researchers led by a team at Spain's Technical University of Madrid (IES-UPM) have demonstrated a broadband antireflective coating (ARC) for gallium arsenide-based solar cells. The nanostructured coating was based on thermally oxidized gallium nanoparticles. "Unlike conventional plasmonic metallic nanoparticles that ...

