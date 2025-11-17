Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the 'Company')

Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust will be presenting via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday 27 th November at 9:30 (GMT).

The presentation will enable existing and prospective investors the opportunity to listen to a presentation from the Company.

It will be hosted by Hiren Disani and Loong Lim, Portfolio Managers from White Oak Capital Advisors, and there will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of the meeting. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

To sign up to the Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust presentation via Investor Meet Company please click the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ashoka-whiteoak-emerging-markets-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

AboutAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.3 billion in assets under management or advisory 4 . Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

4 Data as at 30 September 2025. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.

Investment Objective

To achieve long-term capital appreciation, primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities that provide exposure to global emerging markets.

Summary of Investment Policy

The Company shall invest primarily in securities admitted to trading on any stock exchange (which may include stock exchanges in Developed Markets) that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in Global Emerging Markets (EMs), or that are domiciled in Developed Markets but at the time of investment, derive a majority of their economic value, revenues or profits from, or whose assets or cost base are mainly located in EMs.

The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75