Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Investor Day 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17
17 November 2025
Capital Gearing Trust
(the "Company")
Investor Day 2025
The Company announces that CG Asset Management, the Company's Investment Manager, will be hosting an Investor Day on 2 December 2025 from 09:30am - 1pm. The event will take place at Grocers' Hall, Princes St, EC2R 8HL.
Speakers will include senior members of the Investment Manager:
Peter Spiller, Co-Chief Investment Officer;
Chris Clothier, Co-Chief Investment Officer; and
Alastair Laing, Chief Executive Officer.
Keynote Address:
Sir Ben Wallace KBE, Former Secretary of State for Defence.
For those wishing to register and to find out more information, please visit the link here.
Agenda
09:30am
Registration & Refreshments
10:00am
Two Legs Good, One Leg Bad: Keeping Your Footing When Markets Shift
Chris Clothier, Co-Chief Investment Officer
10:20am
Wizard of Oz Economics: AI Exuberance, Macro Fragility and a Fiscal Tornado
Alastair Laing, Chief Executive Officer
10:40am
Trust the Process: What Next for Investment Trusts and Property?
Peter Spiller, Co-Chief Investment Officer
11:05am
Coffee Break
11:30am
Making sense of an uncertain world
Keynote speaker: Sir Ben Wallace KBE, Former Secretary of State for Defence
12:30pm
Champagne and Canapés
-ENDS-
For further information contact:
CG Asset Management Limited
Investment Manager
Tel: 020 3906 1649
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
Tel: 07376 982071
SEC Newgate UK
Financial Communications
cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk
Tel: 020 3757 6882