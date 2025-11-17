Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Investor Day 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2025

Capital Gearing Trust

(the "Company")

Investor Day 2025

The Company announces that CG Asset Management, the Company's Investment Manager, will be hosting an Investor Day on 2 December 2025 from 09:30am - 1pm. The event will take place at Grocers' Hall, Princes St, EC2R 8HL.

Speakers will include senior members of the Investment Manager:

Peter Spiller, Co-Chief Investment Officer;

Chris Clothier, Co-Chief Investment Officer; and

Alastair Laing, Chief Executive Officer.

Keynote Address:

Sir Ben Wallace KBE, Former Secretary of State for Defence.

For those wishing to register and to find out more information, please visit the link here.

Agenda

09:30am

Registration & Refreshments

10:00am

Two Legs Good, One Leg Bad: Keeping Your Footing When Markets Shift

Chris Clothier, Co-Chief Investment Officer

10:20am

Wizard of Oz Economics: AI Exuberance, Macro Fragility and a Fiscal Tornado

Alastair Laing, Chief Executive Officer

10:40am

Trust the Process: What Next for Investment Trusts and Property?

Peter Spiller, Co-Chief Investment Officer

11:05am

Coffee Break

11:30am

Making sense of an uncertain world

Keynote speaker: Sir Ben Wallace KBE, Former Secretary of State for Defence

12:30pm

Champagne and Canapés

For further information contact:

CG Asset Management Limited

Investment Manager

Tel: 020 3906 1649

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Tel: 07376 982071

SEC Newgate UK

Financial Communications

cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk

Tel: 020 3757 6882



