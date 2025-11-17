Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. - Proposed Cancellation of trading on AIM and Liquidation

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2025

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("WKOF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number:213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Proposed Cancellation of trading on AIM and Liquidation

The Company is pleased to announce that in accordance with its Managed Wind-down process, it has now fully realised all of the assets in its investment portfolio in an orderly manner and in accordance with its Investment Objective and Policy.

Consequently the Company announces that it intends to return GBP7,000,000 by way of a third Compulsory Redemption (further details to be announced separately today), and has now commenced the process, subject to Shareholder approval, of cancelling the admission of its Shares to trading on AIM, and approving the appointment of liquidators.

Rule 41 of the AIM Rules requires an AIM company that wishes to cancel admission of its securities to trading on AIM to notify such intended cancellation to the public and separately to inform the London Stock Exchange of its preferred cancellation date. That rule also requires that, unless the London Stock Exchange otherwise agrees, the cancellation must be conditional upon the consent of not less than 75 per cent. of votes cast by the Shareholders, given in a general meeting.

In accordance with the above, the Company hereby notifies the proposed cancellation of the admission of its Shares to trading on AIM, subject to Shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on 18 December 2025 (the " EGM"). If the relevant resolution is passed, the expected date of the cancellation of admission to trading on AIM will be 19 December 2025.

An explanatory circular further detailing these proposals is expected to be posted to Shareholders on or around 28 November 2025, together with a notice convening the EGM (the " Circular").

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the circular of the Company published on 19 March 2025, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Expected timetable of principal events for the Proposed Cancellation

Announcement of proposed winding up and cancellation 17 November 2025 Publication of the Circular 28 November 2025 Latest time and date for receipt of proxy appointments for the EGM 16 December 2025 Record time for those Shareholders on the Register of Members entitled to attend or vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting 6.00 p.m. on 16 December 2025 Latest time and date for dealings in Shares prior to cancellation Close of business on 17 December 2025 Suspension of Shares from trading on AIM 7.30 a.m. on 18 December 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting 18 December 2025 Announcement of results of EGM 18 December 2025 Appointment of liquidators (2) 18 December 2025 Cancellation of admission to trading on AIM (2) 7.00 a.m. on 19 December 2025

(1) All references in this announcement are to London times unless otherwise stated. The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on the Company's current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through a regulatory information service.

(2) Conditional on the passing of resolutions at the General Meeting.



