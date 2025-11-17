WeCap Plc - WeShop Begins Trading on Nasdaq

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

WeShop:

WeShop Begins Trading on Nasdaq

WeCap plc is pleased to announce that its principal portfolio company, WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop")-the pioneering social-commerce platform that allows users to earn ownership in the business through their shopping-reported on 14 November 2025 that its Class A ordinary shares have commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WSHP."

The full WeShop announcement is available here: https://we.shop/news/weshop-debuts-on-nasdaq-under-ticker-wshp-ushering-in-a-new-retail-revolution/

WeCap's total investment in WeShop, both direct and indirect, represents 11.8% of WeShop's Class A shares, comprised of:

• 806,022 Class A shares held directly; and

• 489,583 Class A shares held indirectly via WeCap's 23.5% stake in Community Social Investments Limited, whose sole asset is 2,083,333 WeShop shares.

Tom Richardson, Chairman of WeCap, commented:

"We are delighted to learn that WeShop has now listed on Nasdaq. Huge praise goes to the WeShop team and its advisers, and we look forward with great interest as the company embarks on a very exciting journey."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)



About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to earn stock while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the company.