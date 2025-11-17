Anzeige
17.11.2025 08:10 Uhr
GEVORKYAN, a.s. to release Q3 2025 financial results on November 19, 2025

GEVORKYAN, a.s. will release its selected financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The company also invites you to an online call with senior management to discuss the results via Zoom at 9:00 a.m. on the same day.

To access the event, click on the link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tVRBEm0ISTKeziIok36NfQ


About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.gevorkyan.sk.

Contact information:

Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk


