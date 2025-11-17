ALLIED BIOFUELS FE LLC: Allied Biofuels and Praj Industries Signs MoU to Establish Central Asia's Largest Ethanol Refinery in Uzbekistan, Fueling Allied Biofuels SAF and e-SAF plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Biofuels FE LLC and Praj Industries Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop Central Asia's largest ethanol production facility in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan. Praj's Technology for Ethanol Refinery will generate 890 tonnes per day (or 293,700 tonnes per annum) of 95 percent ethanol and capture biogenic CO 2 from the 1G process. The Allied Biofuels project will utilise Ethanol from the 1G process to produce 160,400 tonnes per annum of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and 5,040 tonnes per annum of Green Diesel, whereas biogenic CO 2 from the 1G process will combine together with the Synthesis Gas from Gasification process and Green Hydrogen made from 2,000 Mega Watt of PEM Electrolysers to produce annually 257,000 tonnes of Electro-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (e-SAF). The project represents the crucial first step in establishing Central Asia's first integrated refinery producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Electro-Synthetic SAF (e-SAF), and Green Diesel.

Under the agreement, Praj will deploy its proven first-generation ethanol technology, supply proprietary equipment, and provide design, engineering, procurement, and commissioning support. Sorghum will be used as the primary feedstock for ethanol production, which will in turn serve as the base input for advanced conversion technologies to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

The project is designed to align with Uzbekistan's climate strategy and directly support the work of the country's Net Zero Emissions Office, which is driving national policies toward carbon neutrality. By enabling large-scale ethanol-to-SAF conversion, the refinery will help displace fossil-based aviation fuels, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, and advance Uzbekistan's role as a regional leader in renewable energy.

Alfred Benedict, Chairman and Managing Director of Allied Biofuels, said:

"Signing this MoU is a landmark moment for Uzbekistan and for Central Asia's clean-energy future. With ethanol as the first step in our value chain, Allied Biofuels is committed to delivering an integrated refinery that will produce SAF, e-SAF, and Green Diesel at world scale. This project will strengthen energy security, reduce emissions, and create long-term economic opportunities for the region. Praj's technology and expertise provide the right foundation to realise this vision in Khorezm."

Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Chairman, Praj Industries, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Allied Biofuels on this pioneering initiative in Uzbekistan. With our proven expertise and advanced technologies, Praj will help develop the ethanol facility. This development will support Uzbekistan's sustainability goals while positioning Central Asia as an emerging hub in the global energy transition."

The investment is expected to create hundreds of skilled jobs, stimulate local industry, and establish Uzbekistan as a hub for advanced biofuels, serving both domestic demand and global markets.

About Allied Biofuels

Allied Biofuels FE LLC is an Uzbekistan-registered company developing Central Asia's first world-scale integrated biorefinery to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Electro-SAF (e-SAF), and Renewable (Green) Diesel. Working with leading international technology providers, Allied Biofuels is designing, developing, and constructing a next-generation facility that will play a pivotal role in the global clean-energy transition. Allied Biofuels aims to deliver a landmark project that will create thousands of jobs, reduce carbon emissions, strengthen energy security, and provide the global market with clean, affordable, and future-proof fuels.

Media Contact

info@alliedbiofuels.com