Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. - Compulsory Redemption of Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2025

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("WKOF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number:213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

COMPULSORY REDEMPTION OF SHARES

Further to the resolutions passed by the Company's shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 April 2025 to approve the Managed Wind-down of the Company and enable compulsory redemptions of the Company's ordinary shares (" Shares"), the Company today announces in conjunction with the announcement of the proposed cancellation of trading on AIM and liquidation, that it intends to return approximately GBP7,000,000 by way of a further compulsory redemption of Shares (the " Third Redemption") after close of business on 1 December 2025 (the " Redemption Date"). The Third Redemption will be effected at a price per Share equal to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Share as at the Redemption Date. The Third Redemption follows the Company's first and second compulsory redemptions, completed in July and October 2025 respectively, which together returned approximately GBP105,000,000 to Shareholders.

The number of Shares to be redeemed will be redeemed pro rata to holdings of Shares on the Company's register of members at close of business on the Redemption Date and will be paid to Shareholders in sterling. As at today's date, the Company has 4,615,170 Shares in issue with voting rights and 11,752,246 Shares held in treasury. For illustrative purposes only, if the redemption price was equal to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Share as at the date of this announcement, being 159.17pence per Share, a holder of 100,000 Shares would have 95,290 Shares redeemed, and receive GBP151,673.09 in cash.

Fractions of Shares will not be redeemed and so the number of Shares to be compulsorily redeemed from each Shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Final calculations of the number of Shares to be redeemed and confirmation of the redemption price will be announced shortly after the Redemption Date.

Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of Shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of Shares held in certificated form) on 15 December 2025, or as soon as practicable thereafter. Share certificates currently in issue will be superseded by new share certificates for the balance of the relevant shareholdings in the Company and will be distributed to certificated Shareholders with the cheque in respect of their redemption monies.

Following the Third Redemption the Board will resolve to cancel all shares held in treasury. Accordingly, once redeemed, such Shares will be incapable of transfer by Shareholders or sale or transfer by the Company.

The Shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, GG00BVN74803, (the " Old ISIN") will expire.

The new ISIN number, GG00BPCMLM76, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the remaining Shares, which will not have been redeemed, will be enabled and available for transactions after 8.00 a.m. on 2 December 2025.

Up to and including the Redemption Date, the Shares will continue to be traded under the Old ISIN and as such, a purchaser of such Shares who was not on the register as at the record date for the Third Redemption would have a market claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the New ISIN.

Expected timetable for the Third Redemption

The anticipated dates and sequence of events relating to the implementation of the Third Redemption are set out below:

Redemption Record Date Close of business on 1 December 2025 Redemption Date and expiry of Old ISIN After close of business on 1 December 2025 Announcement of completion of the Third Redemption, redemption price and total voting rights 2 December 2025 Redemption Ex Date 2 December 2025 New ISIN enabled 2 December 2025 Cheques in respect of redemption monies and new share certificates to be posted to certificated Shareholders 15 December 2025 CREST Accounts credited in respect of redemption monies to be paid to uncertificated Shareholders 15 December 2025

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the circular of the Company published on 19 March 2025, unless the context indicates otherwise

New ISIN GG00BPCMLM76 SEDOL BPCMLM7 TIDM WKOF

For further information, please contact:

Weiss Asset Management LP (Investment Manager) Andrew Daly Eric Ruiz Rachel Lehman +1 (617) 778-7780 Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP James Maxwell, James Fischer, Anthony Debson (Corporate Finance) Alan Geeves, James Waterlow, Sam Greatrex (Sales) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Northern Trust International Fund Administration services (guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 745001 Company Secretary

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at https://www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.

