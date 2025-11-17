Netlight Consulting AB (publ): Netlight expands with new offices in Madrid and Gothenburg - a strategic step toward European innovation

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlight, a leading digital consulting company, continues its international growth with the establishment of two new offices in Madrid, Spain and Gothenburg, Sweden.?This expansion?builds on?recent openings in Toronto and London, reinforcing?Netlight's?commitment to driving digital transformation across Europe and North America.

The new Gothenburg and Madrid locations reinforce?Netlight's?mission to deliver impactful digital solutions and strengthen its position in Europe's rapidly evolving innovation landscape. While Gothenburg?represents?a talent-driven expansion, Madrid follows client demand into one of Europe's fastest-growing economies.?

"Opening an office in Gothenburg brings us closer to exceptional talent and some of the most transformative industries. Many of the talents we have met over the years have not had the opportunity to?relocate?to Stockholm, as they have their lives here in Gothenburg. Now we are coming to them instead,"?said Mattias?Falkehag,?Managing?Partner Gothenburg?.

The Gothenburg office connects with?Netlight's Nordic network, joining Stockholm, Oslo, and Copenhagen, and?meets?the rising demand for?digitalisation?expertise?in key industries such as automotive, life sciences, and sustainability innovation.

Netlight?has an engaged network of clients with a strong presence in Spain, serving as a key enabler for?establishing?a local office. Madrid also?represents?an exciting gateway?to?Southern Europe.?

"Spain is experiencing strong economic growth and is rapidly emerging as a leader in?Europe's?digital economy, driven by significant opportunities for digital transformation and innovation. Establishing an office in Madrid allows us to bring our?expertise?to support Spanish?organisations?while playing an active role in the region's development," said Steve Behrendt,?Managing Partner Spain?.

The Madrid office will?specialise?in digital product development, UX design, software engineering, strategic technology advisory, M&A, Data and AI in industries including digital commerce, energy and renewables, financial services, insurance, and mobility.

"By expanding into Gothenburg and Madrid, we are?realising?our vision to empower businesses with innovative, sustainable solutions. These new offices strengthen our European presence and enable us to co-create even more closely with our current and future forward-thinking clients. We are?truly excited?to contribute to the success and innovation of these vibrant?regions,"?concluded?Katri Junna, CEO of?Netlight.

With the addition of Gothenburg and Madrid,?Netlight will operate 15 offices across ten countries, supporting its ambition to create value through innovation and strategic collaboration globally.?

Netlight is an international digital consulting firm, helping leading companies to succeed in the digital landscape, from advice to implementation. Our service contains the collective intelligence of 2000 consultants offering a comprehensive range of digital services, from strategy to technology. We support industries that are facing new challenges and opportunities based on new technology, to make better business. Netlight has been awarded several times for profitable growth and management, as a top employer, and for our engagement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Zurich, Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Madrid and Toronto. Co-creating the future today, since 1999. www.netlight.com

