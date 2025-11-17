Original-Research: Semperit AG Holding - from NuWays AG



17.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of NuWays AG to Semperit AG Holding Company Name: Semperit AG Holding ISIN: AT0000785555 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 17.11.2025 Target price: EUR 18.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Semperit delivered solid Q3 results. Here are the key takeaways:



Q3 sales came in at € 163m, up slightly by 1.1% yoy (eNuW: € 170m), impacted by a solid development in SIA with revenues of € 67.5m, up 6.8% yoy (eNuW: € 67.7m) and weaker than expected SEA revenues to € 95.4m (eNuW: 102m), down 2.3% yoy. SIA sales stabilized after a weaker H1, due to ongoing sales excellence initiatives and completed destocking of customer inventories. SEA sales came in short, due to a mixed performance across product types. Forms sales slightly rose and LSR remained stable, while belting sales showed renewed softness following a weak Q1 and an improved Q2.



Q3 EBITDA stood at € 21.3m, up 28% yoy and largely in line with expectations (eNuW: € 20.8m). For SIA, fixed cost reductions and a slight margin increase were expected (eNuW: 19.5% EBITDA margin, € 13.2m EBITDA), but results came in slightly ahead with a 19.9% EBITDA margin and € 13.4m EBITDA. In case of SEA, margin improvements (better product mix and tight cost control) exceeded expectations (12.2% vs. eNuW 11.1%), which largely compensated the impact of the top line softness (EBITDA of € 11.6m vs. eNuW € 11.4m). Importantly, Q3 net income returned to positive territories (+ € 5.3m to € 2.8m).



Order intake increased slightly for both segments yoy. For SIA, muted demand in hoses (with OEMs) and profiles largely continued, yet direct sales of hoses showed a positive trend as destocking of customers seems to be over. Importantly, building permit approvals show early signs of a beginning recovery. For SEA, form demand improved for Mountain Applications, Industrial and Handrails Europe, while demand in Transport was stable, due to project delays and prioritization of defense spending over infrastructure.



Free cash flow in Q3 came in at € 8.4m, significantly higher than last year (Q3'24 € -1.2m), benefited by higher operating cash flows, lower financing costs and lower capex (parts of maintenance capex pushed into Q1'26). With the solid cash position of € 86.6m, management has access to sufficient liquidity to maintain dividends, invest in technological improvements, and participate in selective M&A activity, even in a weaker macro environment.



FY25 guidance was narrowed to pre-project cost EBITDA of € 78m (previously € 65-85m) with project costs projected at € 5m. This is well aligned with our expectations of € 78.7m, taking into account visibly lower fixed costs, enhanced margins and stronger customer demand for hydraulic hoses following the end of destocking.



Our take: Semperit appears well-positioned, mitigating end-market softness through broad market and application diversification as well as strong product quality. The ongoing cost-saving measures as well as first signs of improving end market demand position the company a the end of sustainably improving margins and cash flows. Additional potential macroeconomic tailwinds such as the planed infrastructure spending in Germany should support growth and hence a re-rating. BUY with a raised PT of € 18.5 (previously € 18.2) based on DCF.







You can download the research here: semperitagholding20251117previewreviewen35b0a

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News