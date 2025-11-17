Intium says long and unpredictable grid-connection timelines are undermining investor confidence and complicating Australia's clean-energy buildout.From pv magazine Australia Intium, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian network operator Essential Energy, has said that 20% of surveyed renewable energy developers waited two to three years for grid-connection approval, with delays threatening national renewable energy targets. Developers who reached the commissioning stage and beyond said timelines ran more than 18 months longer than anticipated, according to the energy solutions provider. Intium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...