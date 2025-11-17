TRU Simulation Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc. and Bell Textron Inc. today announced its Bell 525 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) located at the Bell Training Academy received Interim Level C qualification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Bell Textron Inc. has designed and will manufacture the Bell 525 helicopter. By achieving this milestone, pilots can earn more flight hours on the Bell 525 platform ahead of the rotorcraft's expected FAA type certification.

"The accuracy and realism of our Flight Simulation Devices play a crucial role in ensuring that pilots can effectively translate their training into real-world scenarios," said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. "This qualification achievement ensures pilots can practice their skills in a controlled environment as the 525 program continues to progress."

The simulator is outfitted with high-fidelity visual systems, realistic cockpit environments and advanced motion platforms, all of which combine to create a training experience that closely mirrors actual flight conditions. Designed to provide pilots with an immersive and highly realistic training experience, it accurately replicates the performance and handling characteristics of Bell's 525 helicopters. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, TRU Simulation ensures that pilots can sharpen their skills and enhance their readiness for real-world operations.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation Training Inc., a Textron Inc. company and an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc. and Bell Textron Inc. is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com.

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

