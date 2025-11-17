World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) spotlights Syngenta as a climate champion at COP 30

Syngenta's REVERTE program has been recognized as best-in-class in Transforming Agriculture and Food Systems by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117733831/en/

Syngenta's REVERTE® program honored as Best-in-Class for transforming agriculture

REVERTE aims to restore degraded pasturelands and avert the need to clear native vegetation in agriculture. It offers farmers a viable, long-term framework that includes access to agronomic expertise and financing, while requiring strict compliance on environmental criteria. To date, 280,000 hectares an area slightly larger than New York City and London combined is being restored under this program, spanning 11 states and 3 biomes across Brazil. 92% of monitored farms have seen yield increases between their first and second year of implementation, averaging 9% growth.

Petra Laux, Chief Sustainability Officer at Syngenta Group, said: "REVERTE is one of the world's most ambitious programs to restore degraded land for agriculture. Its success in Brazil is proof that strong ideals, great partners, and hard work can come together to address difficult challenges in agriculture and global food systems." Syngenta has set a target of recovering 1 million hectares of degraded land across Brazil by 2030.

Core to the REVERTE program is the promotion of regenerative agriculture practices that improve soil health, increase carbon sequestration and enhance farm productivity. The REVERTE program provides farmers with comprehensive support to adopt practices such as crop rotation, cover cropping, and no-till farming while offering agronomic advice, financial support and access to innovative agricultural technologies that make the transition practical and profitable.

Designed in 2019 by Syngenta and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the program initially focused only on the Cerrado biome a vast subtropical region the size of France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Norway combined selected due to the size of the opportunity that the biome presents, with 18 million hectares of degraded areas and important opportunities for the conservation of natural habitats. Since 2021, Itaú BBA bank offers a line of credit for growers who are part of the program and following the socio-environmental criteria.

Building on growing interest from farmers in other regions, Syngenta is assessing opportunities to expand the program and initiated a project in Paraguay earlier this year to help producers in Chaco and the Eastern region adopt regenerative practices.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural innovation companies, employing over 56,000 people in more than 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta Group supports farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

To find out more about how our innovation is empowering farmers around the world, read our articles on the Stories section of our Syngenta Group website.

For Syngenta Group photos and videos, please visit the Syngenta Group Media Library.

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR ("legitimate interest"). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta Group, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

2025 Syngenta. All rights reserved.

®/ are Trademarks of companies belonging to the Syngenta Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117733831/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

media@syngentagroup.com