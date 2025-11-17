GoWit, the leading AdTech company in connected commerce and retail media, announced a strategic investment round led by Nuwa Capital, with participation from existing investors Formus Capital, APY Ventures, and DCP.

The investment marks a milestone in GoWit's mission to expand AI-powered commerce and retail media network and strengthen its leadership across EMEA.

Accelerating AI-Powered Retail Media Across EMEA

The new capital will fuel GoWit's expansion and the development of next-generation AI tools to enhance ad performance, data intelligence, and monetization for retailers, brands, and agencies.

GoWit's technology is trusted by leading retailers and marketplaces, including Carrefour (Turkey), Union Coop (UAE), Raneen (Egypt), Toters Delivery (Lebanon), Mumzworld (UAE), and Heureka Group (Czech Republic). The company collaborates with ecosystem partners such as Goldbach (Switzerland), Spike Media (MENA), and Akinon (EMEA), building a connected retail media infrastructure.

"We built the most intelligent, connected commerce and retail media network that enables every retailer, brand, and agency to grow profitably through a unified ad platform offering scalable technology, strong demand, and best-in-class operations," said Emrah Adsan, Co-Founder and CEO of GoWit.

"Our success across MENA and Europe shows the strength of our technology and partnerships. This investment will accelerate our EMEA expansion and advance our AI-driven platform bringing next-level intelligence and automation to retail media."

Rapid digital transformation across EMEA is creating one of the world's most dynamic commerce markets. The MENA retail media market is projected to reach USD 6.35B by 2030, underscoring the potential for AI-driven advertising.

Powering Retail Media Through Unified Intelligence

GoWit enables full-funnel retail media activation, from on-site, off-site and in-store placements.

For retailers: Launch and scale ad monetization quickly through an AI-powered platform, creating new revenue streams and maximizing performance.

Launch and scale ad monetization quickly through an AI-powered platform, creating new revenue streams and maximizing performance. For brands: Access unified reporting, predictive automation, and AI optimization to drive smarter campaigns and stronger ROI.

Access unified reporting, predictive automation, and AI optimization to drive smarter campaigns and stronger ROI. For agencies: Run retail media campaigns on a single platform, activate AI-powered targeting, and scale performance across retailers with full transparency.

Nuwa Capital Backing the Next-Generation of AdTech in MENA and Beyond

The round is led by Nuwa Capital, a Dubai-based venture firm investing across technology, commerce, and digital infrastructure. This investment marks Nuwa Capital's first strategic move beyond MENA, underscoring GoWit's global potential as a retail media technology powerhouse.

"Retail media is growing worldwide and accelerating in MENA. GoWit sets the bar in product, performance, and execution and delivers measurable ROI, clearly ahead of the field. We've been impressed by a team building to a truly global standard. We're proud to lead this round as they scale across EMEA," said Sarah Abu Risheh, Partner at Nuwa Capital.

About GoWit

GoWit is a leading AdTech company building EMEA's largest Commerce and Retail Media Network, serving 7,000+ brands in 20+ markets. Its omnichannel AI-powered platform unifies technology, operations, and demand to help retailers, brands, and agencies maximize monetization and relevance.

