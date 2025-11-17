BeiTeck Strengthens Real Estate Innovation with Sister Company OikoTeck

BEIRUT, LB / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / BeiTeck is expanding its vision beyond Lebanon with the launch of its sister company, OikoTeck, now established in Greece. This development marks an important milestone for the company as it grows across borders while continuing to focus on modern, data-driven real estate solutions. The decision to introduce OikoTeck follows the strong and unmatched success BeiTeck has achieved in the Lebanese market, where it has built a reputation for transparency, efficiency, and innovation in property search and brokerage services.

The name OikoTeck reflects the same values that have shaped BeiTeck since its founding. Just as the Arabic word "Beit" means home, the Greek word "Oikos" (pronounced Ekos) carries the same meaning. This shared concept of "home" represents the core of both companies: building technology solutions around the needs, decisions, and emotions connected to housing. The launch of OikoTeck is not simply an expansion, it is a continuation of the belief that real estate technology should be understandable, reliable, and accessible to everyone, no matter where they live.

In addition to its regional expansion, BeiTeck is currently developing new tools to support Lebanese homeowners and investors. One of these tools is a free property appraisal system that will allow any homeowner in Lebanon to estimate the value of their property by entering their property details, building features, and geographic location. This tool is meant to make valuation simpler and clearer for everyday people who may not have access to professional appraisal services. It will guide homeowners in understanding the true worth of their properties before selling, renovating, or renting.

To support clients and partners more effectively, BeiTeck has also introduced a new advertisement display feature across its marketplace and listing details pages. This feature allows property owners, real estate agencies, and related businesses to showcase their services in a more visible and relevant context. For users searching for homes, it improves discovery by presenting useful service options at the right moment in their search journey. For businesses, it provides a new targeted marketing solution aligned directly with property interests. For those looking to explore available homes for rent, they can now Visit Beiteck's rental listings to view newly promoted properties with clearer visuals and improved listing presentation.

Alongside this, BeiTeck is also developing a financial pro forma analysis tool designed specifically for real estate investors, both local and international. This tool will evaluate the potential investment return of sale properties across different districts in Lebanon. By analyzing expected rental revenue, estimated market demand, and comparable pricing patterns, investors can make smarter and more informed decisions. This upcoming feature acknowledges the growing interest in Lebanon's real estate market from both residents and the Lebanese diaspora who seek trustworthy data before investing.

BeiTeck and OikoTeck together represent a broadened vision that continues to evolve with the needs of modern real estate users. Both companies share one mission: to offer transparent, data-driven real estate platforms that empower homeowners, buyers, tenants, and agents with clarity and confidence.

About BeiTeck

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Jal el Dib, BeiTeck is a PropTech company specializing in real estate data analytics and marketplace services. By combining smart tools, clear communication features, and a commitment to transparency, BeiTeck has reshaped how property decisions are made in Lebanon. The company remains focused on developing accessible solutions that simplify property transactions and strengthen trust within the real estate market.

Media Contact

Company Name: BeiTeck

Website URL: https://beiteck.com/

Contact person: Anna-Maria Aoun

Contact email: info@beiteck.com

SOURCE: BeiTeck

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/beiteck-strengthens-real-estate-innovation-with-sister-company-o-1102946