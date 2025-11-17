Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan announces that Kazakhstan signed agreements worth 17 billion dollars with the United States. Following the visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the United States, 29 agreements totaling nearly 17 billion US dollars were signed, covering key sectors such as industry, energy, digitalization, education, and innovation. The agreements mark a new stage in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

A key outcome of the visit was a 2.5 billion US dollars agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Construction, Baiterek Holding, Agromash Holding KZ, Eurasia Group AG, and John Deere to localize the production of up to 3,000 agricultural machines in Kostanay and Turkestan, establish service centers, and make Kazakhstan a regional hub for spare parts and training. In the mining sector, Tau-Ken Samruk and Cove Capital signed a 1.1 billion US dollars deal to jointly develop the North Katpar and Verkhne Kairakty tungsten deposits in the Karaganda region - among the world's largest - creating new high-value-added processing capacity.

Cooperation in aviation also advanced, with Air Astana and Boeing signed a Letter of Intent for the purchase of 18 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. This agreement will expand passenger capacity on key routes and enable flexible development of the airline's network, connecting Kazakhstan with major business and tourism hubs in Europe, Asia, the United States, and the Middle East starting from 2026.

In addition, a tripartite meeting was held with the participation of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Beeline Kazakhstan, and Starlink, during which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to introduce Direct-to-Cell technology. This partnership will ensure affordable satellite connectivity across Kazakhstan, including remote areas not covered by terrestrial networks.

The visit also opened new opportunities in smart transport and clean technology. Kazakhstan signed memorandums with BETA Technologies and Joby Aero Inc. worth around 300 million US dollars to develop electric aviation, air taxis, and intelligent mobility systems.

In the financial and investment sphere, the National Investment Corporation of the National Bank signed agreements with Brookfield Asset Management, Cerberus Capital Management, and Ashmore Investment Advisors totaling nearly 1 billion US dollars to support infrastructure, private equity, and debt market development. The National Bank of Kazakhstan and Visa Inc. also agreed to advance digital payments, cybersecurity, and SME support through a new national competence center.

Education and science cooperation represented another area of engagement. Agreements totaling around 50 million US dollars were signed with Arizona State University, Colorado School of Mines, Coursera, OpenAI, and other partners to expand dual-degree programs, digital learning tools, and academic exchange. A key initiative includes the establishment of Ulytau Technical University in Zhezkazgan with the participation of the Colorado School of Mines, aimed at training specialists for the mining and metallurgical sectors.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and Educational Testing Service (ETS) signed a roadmap to modernize Kazakhstan's national testing system using AI and adaptive learning technologies.

Moreover, NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC (KTZ) and Citibank signed a key Mandate Agreement to secure 1.6 billion US dollars in financing over 10 years for the renewal of KTZ's locomotive fleet. Deliveries of Wabtec locomotives are planned for the long term - until 2038. The locomotives will be manufactured in Kazakhstan at the Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty plant JSC in Astana, a subsidiary of Wabtec Transportation Engines Holding B.V.

KTZ and Wabtec also signed a cooperation agreement on personnel development. According to the document, in 2027 Wabtec will organize training for KTZ-Freight Transportation LLC employees at its production facilities in the United States. The program is aimed at training, retraining, and upgrading specialists in the operation and maintenance of TE33AТ series locomotives, including studying the features of the HPCR EVO diesel engine. Furthermore, Wabtec will continue to support internships and practical training for students and graduates of Kazakhstani universities selected under the Bolashak state program for personnel training abroad.

Collaboration in healthcare and industry also expanded. Samruk-Kazyna and Ashmore Investment Advisors announced a 150 million US dollars project to create Kazakhstan's first Western-branded multidisciplinary medical clinic, positioning the country as a regional hub for advanced healthcare.

Meanwhile, 1Thirty Holding (AsiaColor) and the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) signed a 130 million US dollars memorandum to build a vertically integrated chemical complex in the United States - Kazakhstan's first industrial investment project in the U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274159

SOURCE: GYT