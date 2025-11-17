Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) ("NatBridge" or the "Company") today announced that it has reached an agreement with NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold Digital") to tokenize the subsurface mineral rights for Land Parcels 45 and 46 within the Cahuilla Gold Project in Imperial County, California, subject to successful completion of NatGold Digital's due diligence, internal certification and title transfer. The transaction enables NatGold Digital to initiate its patent-pending digital mining process - the critical first step toward converting the project's mineral resources into NatGold Tokens.

"Having spent decades in the global mining industry, including my work as Chief Innovation Officer at Barrick Gold, I've focused on how digital mining can offer a complementary alternative to traditional extraction-one that strengthens the industry while easing pressure on the environment. In this context, NatBridge's work with NatGold Digital represents an important early step in applying these concepts, contributing to the natural evolution of how the sector may recognize and realize gold's value," said Michelle Ash, Executive Chair.

Under the NatGold Resource Certification & Tokenization Agreement, signed November 10, 2025, NatBridge is entitled to receive seventy-three percent (73%) of the gross token sales proceeds, less a fifteen percent (15%) market liquidity fee and associated network and custody charges. Monthly distributions to NatBridge will be made in accordance with NatGold Digital's established tokenization and market-making protocols. NatGold Digital has announced its intention to initiate market issuance of tokens in Q1 2026.

"This agreement marks the first project we present to NatGold Digital for tokenization," said Stephen Moses, Chief Executive Officer of NatBridge Resources Ltd. "It's a key milestone toward our goal of transforming our technically compliant gold resources into tradable digital assets as a Premier NatGold Miner and creating liquidity and long-term value for shareholders."

Based on the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report titled "Amended Technical Report on the Cahuilla Project Gold and Silver Resources, Imperial County, California" dated March 10, 2021, authored by Steven D Craig, C.P.G., et al., on the Cahuilla Gold Project, Parcels 45 and 46 comprise approximately 12,290,139 tonnes containing an aggregate of 122,211 ounces of indicated gold resources, and 6,650 ounces of inferred gold resources at a 0.005 oz/ton cutoff grade (Table 1).

Table 1. Total Gold Resources in Parcels 45 and 46

Cutoff Grade (Au OPT) Tons Au OPT Au Oz Indicated 0.005 12,290,139 0.011 122,211 Inferred 0.005 12,290,139 0.012 6,650

Applying NatGold Digital's patent-pending tokenization ratios for indicated resources (0.40 of a NatGold Token per ounce/indicated and 0.20 per ounce/inferred), this would translate to approximately 50,214 NatGold Tokens, with the final count being subject to NatGold Digital's protocols for tokenization.

"Our collaboration with NatBridge is an important step in advancing NatGold Digital's digital mining framework from concept to application," said Andrés Fernandez Acosta, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital Ltd. "This agreement begins the process of evaluating the project's qualification for tokenization, with the expectation that it will be the first to enter the NatGold Tokenization Queue ahead of our planned token issue in Q1 2026 - setting the model for future gold resource partnerships."

This transaction follows NatBridge's previously announced agreement with Teras Resources Ltd. USA, under which NatBridge acquired the mineral rights to these same parcels as announced on October 21, 2025. In accordance with that agreement, Teras Resources will receive final payment upon successful completion of the NatGold Token issuance and sale, with proceeds to be derived from NatGold Digital's monetization of these resources through its digital mining framework.

As also announced on October 21, 2025, NatBridge is working with Teras towards negotiating an agreement for the additional titles represented in Phase 2. The parcels in Phase 2 include resources of approximately 50,702,466 tonnes containing 596,535 oz of indicated gold at 0.005 oz/ton cutoff grade.

The transaction represents the first application of the Collaborative Development Agreement executed between NatBridge and NatGold Digital in January 2025. This agreement grants NatBridge exclusive rights to supply mineral rights titles for the creation of the first 2.5 million NatGold Tokens. It also ensures that NatBridge has five year priority supply and queuing rights for qualifying properties submitted for tokenization.

Brand and Trademark Agreement

NatBridge will issue 250,000 common shares to NatGold IP Holdings LLC at a deemed price of $0.20 per share in connection with the Company's continued use of the trademarked designation Premier NatGold Miner. The issuance reflects the continuing strategic alignment between the two companies and is separate from the Cahuilla Gold Project title transfer and tokenization agreement announced herein. The issuance of the common shares is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval and applicable restrictions on resale and will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day.

Qualified Person

Lawrence Segerstrom, CPG, an advisor to NatBridge, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold tokenization ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value can be captured through tokenization, eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold Digital ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that meet the qualification criteria of NatGold Digital, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Visit www.natbridgeresources.com for more information.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the creator and global operator of the NatGold ecosystem-a groundbreaking platform built to transform in-ground gold into a fully sustainable, real-world crypto commodity. Using a patent-pending digital mining process, NatGold will convert Certified NatGold Resources (as defined in accordance with NatGold Digital's Tokenization Policies and Procedures), into NatGold Tokens: non-dilutive digital assets that combine gold's enduring value with Bitcoin's digital efficiency. The result is a superior fiat money alternative-engineered to lead a global monetary reformation. Tokenization is expected to commence Q1 2026.

Visit www.natgold.com for more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the acquisitions of future mineral resources properties, the ability to digitally mine NatGold coins, the viability of the NatGold tokenization and monetization ecosystem, and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to NatBridge's proposed operations, acquiring and developing gold resources and their tokenization, and the receipt of required approvals. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NatBridge Resources to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inability to complete the tokenization process for qualifying properties, risks related to the exploration and development and operation of NatBridge's projects, current or potential, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in NatBridge's required securities filings on SEDAR+. Although NatBridge has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required bylaw, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274649

SOURCE: NatBridge Resources Ltd.