Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc - Removal

DJ Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc - Removal 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc - Removal 
17-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
17/11/2025, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
17/11/2025, 08:00: 
Security Description                     Listing Category          ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares with "A" rights of 10p each; fully paid   Closed-ended investment funds    GB00BSCD9949 --  
 
Ordinary Shares with "B" rights of 10p each; fully paid   Closed-ended investment funds    GB00BSCD9B64 --

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 408313 
EQS News ID:  2230200 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230200&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
