Aurora Energy Research says regulatory shifts in Czechia are creating strong short-term revenue prospects for utility-scale battery storage, with a two-hour system commissioned next year projected to earn an internal rate of return above 15%.From ESS News Czechia's battery storage capacity is set to reach 6 GWh by the end of the decade, up from around 2.3 GWh today, according to analysis by Aurora Energy Research. The country's current battery fleet is made up almost entirely of behind-the-meter installations, with such systems accounting for 98% of installed capacity in 2024. Aurora Energy ...

