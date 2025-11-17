Weekerp Image Introduces Next-Generation CDN Infrastructure for Global Image Optimization

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Weekerp Image has announced the introduction of a next-generation image delivery and optimization infrastructure built on the same CDN technology that powers major global platforms such as Netflix and Airbnb. Designed to improve accessibility for startups and growing technology companies, the platform simplifies image and media delivery without the need for complex DevOps management.

A Content Delivery Network (CDN) plays a critical role in accelerating the transfer of large assets such as images and videos by distributing them across global edge servers. This technology reduces latency, enhances user experience, and lowers operational costs. Recognizing that many emerging businesses face performance bottlenecks as they scale, Weekerp Image provides an automated solution that integrates seamlessly with existing servers or cloud environments.

Internal performance tests indicate that applying Weekerp Image's CDN with automatic WebP conversion reduced average image latency from 36 milliseconds to 3 milliseconds and file size from 30.2 KB to 3 KB. These optimizations contribute to significant improvements in Google's Core Web Vitals metrics, including Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), which correlates directly with better site performance and user retention.

Operating across more than 400 AWS edge locations worldwide, the Weekerp Image architecture supports both data sovereignty and security requirements, enabling organizations to retain control over their infrastructure while achieving CDN-level scalability. The platform currently supports 11 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, and Korean, and continues to expand its global network coverage.

By merging performance, scalability, and compliance, Weekerp Image provides an infrastructure that enhances the efficiency and resilience of digital platforms across industries.

Weekerp Image is a technology company specializing in global image delivery and optimization infrastructure. The company focuses on developing systems that improve digital performance, reduce latency, and support scalable content delivery across diverse markets. Its platform is designed for compatibility with a wide range of servers and cloud environments, with ongoing advancements in automation, internationalization, and distributed computing.

